Cupping Therapy & Its Amazing Benefits You Must Know!

With so many skin and body treatments and massages flooding the beauty market, it's nearly impossible to keep up with the latest trends. But one thing that always stays in trend is cupping therapy.

But, what exactly is cupping therapy and what are the benefits associated with it? What makes it special and the most important question that arises is how is it done and can it be done at home.

What Is Cupping Therapy?

Cupping therapy, as we know it, is a traditional beauty treatment that has been practised for quite a long time now. It is basically a skin rejuvenation technique that involves specially made cups to create a vacuum in order to provide deep tissue massage. These cups are typically made of materials like glass, bamboo, silicon or even earthenware.

Now, what is the purpose of this cupping therapy, you may ask? Well, it helps to treat skin ailments and provides deep massage to your body tissues. It also helps to rejuvenate your skin. But that's not all. It has got many other benefits attached to it.

Benefits Of Cupping Therapy

Cupping therapy has a number of benefits associated with it. Some of them are mentioned below:

It helps you to get rid of fine lines and wrinkles, thus rejuvenating your skin from within.

It treats a number of skin conditions such as eczema, acne, pimples, and urticaria.

It helps to remove cellulite from your skin. It also helps to lighten scars on your body.

It reduces puffiness.

It boosts blood circulation and in turn stimulates the collagen production in your body.

Types Of Cupping Therapy

One thing you need to know about cupping therapy is that it has various diversions to it - the two most common ones being dry and wet cupping. Read on to know more about it.

1. Dry cupping

Dry cupping therapy involves a vacuum created by burning a combustible material such as alcohol or paper in a cup. It is kept as it is until the fire is doused. Once the fire goes off, the cup is inverted immediately and placed on the area of the body which is to be treated. It is kept as it is until the cup is completely cooled from inside and vacuum is created. This causes your blood vessels to expand and thus works on your body.

2. Wet cupping

This is slightly different from dry cupping. Wet cupping involves creating a suction as mentioned in dry cupping. The difference here is that once the suction is created by placing the cup on your skin, the therapist uses a tiny scalpel to create light cuts on your skin. Post that, the therapist conducts a second suction to draw out little blood from your body. They will then apply an antibiotic ointment to prevent any kind of infection on your cuts.

Now, you may have a question as to what is the benefit of wet cupping and when will your skin get back to normal after the cuts? Well, it would take about 10 days for your skin to get back to normal. And to answer the very first question - it is believed that wet cupping removes harmful toxins from your body and promotes better healing. However, the argument is still not proven.

3. Other types of cupping

While dry and wet cupping are the main types, there are some other minor variations to cupping therapy. Some of them are listed below:

Magnetic cupping - It involves attaching magnets to the inside of the cup. When the skin rises due to the suction, it comes in contact with the magnets.

Acupuncture cupping - It involves combining acupuncture with cupping therapy.

Massage cupping - It is basically applying oil to the skin before beginning the cupping therapy.

How To Do Cupping Therapy At Home?

Cupping therapy - as difficult as it may sound - is quite easy to do at home. All you need to do is follow these simple and easy steps mentioned below.

Disclaimer: It is suggested that this technique should only be practised at home under the supervision of a professional. You can do cupping therapy at home, however, you might need a person to assist you with it. It can also be done using professional help.

The steps are mentioned below:

1. Buy a cupping therapy set

2. Use the lighter cups to create a light suction. Ensure that you always go slow with any kind of new treatment since you are not a professional and do not want any kind of harm caused to your skin.

3. You can go with one of the variations of cupping therapy - massage cupping as mentioned earlier in the article. For that, you need to apply oil (coconut oil preferably) on your skin. It will facilitate easy movement of cups on your skin.

4. Squeeze the cup a little and place it on the affected area.

5. Glide the cup all over the affected area slowly.

6. Keep doing it for at least 15 minutes. You can repeat this cupping therapy 2-3 times a week.