Try These Home Remedies To Get A Soft Feet Overnight

Our feet is one of the most exposed parts of our body. Yet we do not pay enough attention to the skin on the feet. This negligence will not only make our feet look dull but also cause many other skin issues like dryness, tan, peeling skin, etc. So it's to be treated equally important as the skin on your face.

Many of us prefer going to the salons to get a pedicure done once a month. This is not only expensive but is also time-consuming.

So what is the alternative for this now? Certain home remedies and overnight treatments give instant results. These remedies can be easily done at home by yourself in no time. So let us have a look at what those remedies are and how to use them to get a baby soft and smooth skin on feet. Read on!

Foot Scrub

Exfoliation is important in removing the dead skin cells. This helps in both in brightening and softening the feet. Try the below remedy to attain smooth feet overnight.

Ingredients

½ cup brown sugar

1 tsp organic honey

Lemon juice

½ cup olive oil

Method:

Combine brown sugar, olive oil, organic honey and few drops of lemon juice. Apply this mixture on your feet and gently scrub in a circular motion and leave it on for few minutes. Later rinse it off using lukewarm water. Apply moisturiser towards the end.

Petroleum Jelly

This is one of the most commonly used age-old remedies in treating dull and dry skin. Petroleum jelly works effectively in moisturising the skin on the feet and helps to make it smooth and soft.

Apply a generous amount of petroleum jelly on your feet and gently massage in a circular motion with your fingertips. Put on socks so that it doesn't get messy and leave it overnight. Next day rinse your feet with lukewarm water.

Massage

Just like exfoliating, massaging your feet is also important. It will help in improving the circulation of the blood which will ultimately help in making the skin on your feet smooth and soft. For this, you will find the remedy in your own kitchen and it's nothing else but vegetable oil.

Method

First, all you need to do is to soak your feet in the soapy water. Use a pumice stone to gently scrub it. Pat your feet dry. Then apply some vegetable oil of your choice like coconut oil, olive oil, canola oil, etc. Massage it gently on your feet focusing on the area where it is too dry. Leave it overnight. You can do this remedy every day before you go to bed for better results.

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera is considered as an excellent healer for several skin-related issues. It contains antioxidants that help in hydrating the skin and keeping it moisturised. Either you can use fresh aloe vera gel for this or ready-made aloe vera gel available in the market.

Ingredients

½ cup cornmeal

½ cup oatmeal

4 tbsp aloe vera gel

Method

Blend the cornmeal and oatmeal to make a fine powder. Mix it with aloe vera gel and apply it on your feet. Massage it gently and then leave it overnight. Cover your feet with socks so that it doesn't spread. You will see a baby soft feet the next day.

Let us know if the above remedies worked for you in the comments section below.