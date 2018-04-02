Treat Cracked Heels With These Remedies

Cracked heels may also be referred to as heel fissures and this is a very common beauty concern. However, in severe cases, these cracks can get very deep and when you walk or stand, this can cause some pain and discomfort.

In addition to dry, thickened skin, the problem may be accompanied by symptoms like redness, itching, inflammation and peeling skin.

Some of the causes of cracked heels are dry air, lack of moisture, improper foot care, an unhealthy diet, ageing, prolonged standing on hard floors and wearing the wrong types of shoes.

Conditions like eczema, psoriasis, corns and calluses, diabetes and thyroid disease may also contribute to the problem.

But don't worry, there are several home remedies for treating cracked heels without any side effects. Let us explore what these ingredients are and how to use them in heeling cracked heels.

Lemons

Lemon contains acid, which helps in keeping the skin more smooth and soft. Soak your feet for 10 to 15 minutes in warm water with lemon juice added to it. Avoid using very hot water, which can cause your feet to dry out more. Scrub your cracked heels using a pumice stone. Wash your feet and pat dry with a towel.

Rose Water And Glycerine

The combination of glycerin and rose water makes an effective home treatment for cracked heels. Just mix equal amounts of glycerin and rose water thoroughly and rub it on your heels and feet daily before going to bed at night.

Petroleum Jelly And Lemon Juice

Lemon's acidic properties and petroleum jelly's moisturizing properties help you get rid of dry feet. Soak your feet in warm water for about 15-20 minutes. Rinse and pat dry. Mix one teaspoon of petroleum jelly and a few drops of lemon juice. Rub this mixture over your heels and other cracked parts. Do this regularly before going to bed.

Honey

Being an antiseptic agent, it helps in heeling cracked feet. Mix one cup of honey to half a bucket of warm water. Soak your feet for about 15-20 minutes. Scrub off gently to obtain soft and supple feet. You can do this on a regular basis to get rid of cracked heels quickly.

Olive Oil

Apply some olive oil with the help of a cotton ball and gently massage your feet in a circular motion for 10-15 minutes. Wear a pair of thick cotton socks and wash off after an hour. Repeat this every day for a few weeks to see faster and better results.

Rice Flour

All you need for this is 3 spoons of ground rice, 1 spoon of honey and a few drops of apple cider vinegar. Take two to three tablespoons of ground rice and add a few drops of honey and apple cider vinegar to make a thick paste. Soak your feet in warm water for 10 minutes and gently scrub it with this paste to remove the dead skin from your feet.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is really hydrating for the skin. It moisturizes dry skin and also removes dead skin cells. Apply the oil gently on your feet. Slip on a pair of socks and go to bed. Shower as usual in the morning. Repeat this every morning.

Baking Soda

Fill 2/3rd of the bucket with warm water and add the baking soda. Mix well until the baking soda dissolves in the water. Soak your feet in this for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove your feet from the soak and scrub gently with the pumice stone. Rinse with clean water.

Aloe Vera Gel

Soak your feet in lukewarm water for a few minutes. Pat dry and apply aloe vera gel liberally on your feet. Wear socks and leave the gel on your feet overnight. Repeat this every night for four to five days and you will notice a vast difference in your feet.

Oatmeal And Jojoba Oil

Oatmeal and jojoba oil are moisturizing and they also work to improve the overall health of the skin. Create a thick paste with one tablespoon of oatmeal powder and enough jojoba oil to create a thick paste.

Apply this to your feet and allow it to sit for 30 minutes. Use warm water to rinse it off, pat the skin dry and apply a thick moisturizer.