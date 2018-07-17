Tips To Prevent Razor Burn While Shaving

Every man has experienced a razor burn at one point in their lives. Razor burns are tiny, painful bumps that clog the pores on your skin and thus make the skin itchy and look red. It's an unsightly and an uncomfortable rash that's experienced by most men after they shave.

Some men shave regularly and it's really not a bad thing because shaving regularly will help remove the dead skin cells from the face. So, basically, it's an exfoliation process. But if you do not shave correctly, then you can get razor burns.

So, if you know the right shaving technique and have knowledge about what products to use, then it is possible to eliminate razor burns.

Below we have 10 tips that you can follow which will help you prevent razor burns while you shave. Let's take a look now:

1. Always Use A Fresh Razor:

If you use the same razor multiple times, then the blades become dull and it'll be a breeding ground for bacteria. Using old razors will worsen razor burns. What you need to do is you'll need to change your razor every two weeks and clean your razor properly after every use.

2. Improve Your Shaving Technique:

One of the reasons behind razor burns is shaving it in the wrong direction. So, it's a must that you learn how to shave in the right way.

How to shave properly?

• Check in which direction the beard is growing.

• Now, shave with the grain of the hair. If you shave against the grain, then you'll have ingrown hairs and inflamed skin. So, apply less pressure and short and deliberate strokes.

• Start with the sides, then the mustache and then the chin area. If you are not sure about the direction of hair growth on your face, then let it grow for a few days, and then after that you'll be able to see the pattern.

3. Shave In The Shower:

Your hair will not have enough time to soften even if you dampen your skin. So, take a hot shower bath and then shave after a few minutes. The moisture and heat from the hot water will help to soften your hair and it'll be easier to shave.

4. Clean Your Razor Regularly:

If you use your razor without rinsing it first, then there's a good chance that you'll get a razor burn. This is because your razor blades will have product and hair buildup which, in turn, make the blades dull and you'll end up applying a lot of pressure on your skin, thus resulting in skin inflammation and razor burn. So, always make sure that you wash your razor after and before use.

5. Wash Your Skin With Cold Water:

When you shave, the pores of your skin open up, so after you are done with your shave, make sure that you wash your face with cold water. Cold water helps to close up open pores and soothes the skin.

6. Use A Shaving Gel:

Instead of using a shaving cream, go for a shaving gel. A shaving cream can clog pores. Also, avoid dry shaving with just water. Use a coat of shaving gel and rinse the razor after every swipe. A shaving gel will help to protect the skin from razor burn and will not clog the pores as well.

7. Use Aloe Vera Gel:

Apply aloe vera gel after you are done with your shave. Aloe vera gel helps to soothe the skin and prevents razor burn and bumps. Let the aloe vera gel sit on the skin for 10 minutes and then wash it off with cold water.

8. Apply An Oatmeal Mask:

Oatmeal is great for treating skin irritants and razor burns. If you know that you are prone to razor burns or if you experience a mild rash, then just make this simple oatmeal mask at home.

• In a blender, add oatmeal and blend it well, then add milk.

• Make it into a smooth paste.

• Apply this mask on your skin and let it sit for 5-10 minutes.

• Wash it off with warm water.

9. Use An Antibiotic Cream:

Antibiotic creams help to kill the bacteria that clog pores and cause razor rash. After your shave, simply apply some antibiotic cream into your skin. Apply this until your razor burn disappears.

10. Clean Your Razor With Alcohol:

Most of the razor burns are caused by bacteria that grow on your razor. If you are reusing the blade, then make sure you clean your blade with a rubbing alcohol. Then rinse it well before you put it away. Shake off the excess water from the razor and then put it away. Do not wipe your blade with a towel or a tissue because this will make your blade go dull.