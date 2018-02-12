10 Wonderful Beauty Benefits Of Strawberries For Skin And Hair

Strawberry, स्ट्रॉबेरी| Health Benefits | स्ट्रॉबेरी के ये 8 गजब के फायदे | Boldsky

Strawberries have been a tried-and-true favourite beauty ingredient for years. Packed with vitamin C, salicylic acid, minerals and powerful antioxidants, these berries can help you achieve good skin and hair without breaking the bank.

There are numerous women all over the world who have included these delicious berries in their beauty routine. Usage of strawberries for beauty purposes can leave your skin and hair feeling luxuriously nourished.

If you've still not tried this fruit for beauty purposes, then today's post is ideal for you. As today at Boldsky, we've curated a list of benefits of using strawberries for skin and hair.

These nutrient-packed berries deserve a spot in your beauty routine. They are superbly effective in improving the condition of your skin and hair. And, they won't nearly cost you as much as the commercial beauty products do.

Furthermore, there are tons of different ways in which you can treat your skin and hair with these berries. Though these berries are known to suit different hair and skin type, it is always best to do a patch test before incorporating it in the beauty routine.

Here are the wonderful beauty benefits of strawberries for skin and hair.

For Skin

1. Thoroughly Cleanses The Skin Strawberries are enriched with antioxidants that can easily get into the deep layers of the skin and remove toxins and impurities from there. Instead of using pricey facial cleansers, you can just use strawberries to achieve squeaky clean skin. 2. Eliminates Dead Skin Cells Presence of salicylic acid in strawberries makes it a potent ingredient for eliminating dead skin cells from the pores of the skin. By getting rid of dead skin cells, you will be able to keep unsightly blackheads at bay. 3. Absorbs Excess Sebum Another incredible benefit of a strawberry is its ability to absorb excess sebum or oil. The high content of vitamin C in this fruit can effectively remove excess oil from your skin and keep breakouts at bay. That is why it is often used for dealing with oily skin problems. 4. Makes Your Skin Glow Strawberries can also impart a radiant glow to your skin. Replete with vitamin C and other skin-benefiting antioxidants, strawberries work better than a majority of glow-boosting skin care products. 5. Delays Signs Of Ageing Treating your skin with strawberries can also delay signs of ageing like fine lines, wrinkles, sagging skin, etc. The antioxidants present in these berries can boost collagen production in your skin and improve its elasticity. For Hair 6. Prevents Product Build-up Strawberry acts as a scalp exfoliating agent. That is how it prevents product build-up in your scalp and keeps infections at bay. Aside from that, it also removes dead skin cells from the scalp and keeps dandruff at bay. 7. Imparts Shine To Your Hair Strawberries are known to contain shine-enhancing compounds that can add shine to lackluster locks. Instead of using serums and creams, you can just use this incredible fruit to impart shine to your dull-looking hair. 8. Softens Your Hair’s Texture Rough hair looks unappealing and can be a pain to manage. However, with the help of strawberries, it is possible to soften the texture of rough-looking hair and make it more manageable. 9. Prevents Hair Thinning With an abundance of vitamin C, strawberries are also capable of preventing hair thinning. It can effectively rejuvenate the hair strands and make them voluminous and healthy. 10. Controls Hair Loss Lastly, strawberries can help you control hair loss. The powerful antioxidants present in this fruit can provide nourishment to the scalp and strengthen hair follicles thereby controlling hair loss.