Did You Just Get Inked? Find Out 7 Tips To Take Care Of A New Tattoo

1. Avoid The Temptation To Open The Bandage

After you are done with your tattoo, your tattoo artist will apply an anti-bacterial lotion or ointment and will cover it with a bandage. The bandage acts as a protection against the infection caused by airborne bacteria and exposure towards the sunlight.

Keep the bandage on as suggested by the tattoo artist. It may generally vary from 2-3 hours, depending on the size and depth of your tattoo. Always avoid opening the bandage until the suggested time is over.

2. Take Care While Washing

The first wash of your tattoo, must always be taken care of. After you remove the bandage gently, wash your tattoo with lukewarm water. Remember not to rub it harshly. After washing, pat dry with a tissue or paper towel. Clothes, sponge, etc., are not recommended to clean the tattoo.

3. Avoid Scratching Your Tattoo

After a day or two of getting the tattoo done, the skin begins to heal. And as it begins to heal, it will start forming scabs. This is very natural and is a sign that your tattoo is healing. At any circumstance, refrain from scratching the scabs and allow it to fall off by itself. Premature falling of the scabs can form small pores on the tattoo. While the scabs fall off, you can rub it with lotions in order to avoid itching.

4. Keep Away From Sunlight

Exposing your recently inked tattoo out in the sun is a total no-no. Harmful rays of the sun will damage your tattoo and hence this is prone to fade away to a great extent. Whenever you are out keep it in mind to always cover your tattoo and protect it from sunlight for at least 2-3 weeks. Even after that you need to protect it by applying a good amount of sunscreen lotions.

5. Avoid Soaking The Tattoo

Always keep in mind that tattoos take time to heal naturally. While it heals you should avoid soaking the tattoo in water. This is because soaking might take away the ink from your tattoo and the tattoo might fade away. Also, if you are a person who loves swimming, you will have to give it up for a few weeks. As most of the water in the swimming pool contains chlorine, it will form a chemical reaction if it comes in to contact with your tattoo.

6. Goodbye To Tight-fitting Clothes

All of us love to wear body-fitting clothes. But, unfortunately, you will have to refrain yourself from wearing tight-fitting clothes. The major reason for this is that there is a tendency that your newly inked tattoo might get stuck with your cloth. If this happens in case, don't panic. Just wet your tattoo which will loosen the cloth stuck to it and it will help you remove it without any damage.

7. Rub Ice on Tattoo To Avoid Swelling

Sometimes, tattoos are prone to cause swelling of the skin and this totally depends on your skin type or sensitivity of your skin. In order to avoid swelling in the area of your tattoo, rub the area with ice immediately. Repeat this 2-3 times in a day and this will help in reducing swelling. You can keep repeating it until the swelling goes off.