Say Bye-bye To Body Odour With These Remedies

1. Baking Soda

Baking soda can help in reducing body odour, as it absorbs the moisture from the skin. It kills bacteria and works like a natural deodorant.

Mix one tablespoon each of baking soda and lemon juice. Apply it to your underarms and other body parts where you sweat. Leave it on for a few minutes and wash it off in cold water. Repeat this daily for a few weeks.

2. Alcohol

Alcohol is another remedy for body odour. It evaporates easily and reduces the smell, since it helps in closing the pores of the skin that produce sweat.

All you have to do is rub some alcohol on your armpits and wash it off after a few minutes. Or you can also add a little amount of alcohol in a mug of water and use it to rinse your armpits.

3. Apple Cider Vinegar

The anti-bacterial properties fight off against the bacterial growth. It also helps eliminate body odour by balancing the pH level of your skin.

Soak a cotton ball in apple cider vinegar and rub it on your underarms. Wait for 2-3 minutes and then take your shower. Follow this remedy twice daily, once in the morning and again before going to bed, until you notice an improvement.

4. Rose Water

Rose water is a very soothing remedy to remove underarm odour. Apply some rose water under your arms, which will deodorize the affected area. Another alternative is to add a few drops of rose water in your bathtub for a long-lasting freshness.

5. Tomato Pulp

The acidity of tomatoes kills odour-causing bacteria, and tomatoes can shrink pores as well. This will help in reducing body odour.

Extract the pulp from a tomato and apply it directly on your armpits. Leave it on for 15 minutes. Clean it in cold water. To get effective results, use this remedy for a few weeks.

6. Lemon

This is the most common and age-old remedy used for reducing body odour.

Cut one fresh lemon into two halves. Rub one half of the lemon on your underarms. Make sure the juice gets onto your skin. Allow it to dry on its own, and then take your shower. Follow this remedy once daily until the odour is gone completely.

7. Lettuce

Lettuce is one of the best herbal remedies for preventing body odour. Crush some lettuce leaves to extract the juice. Rub it directly on your armpits. For the best results, apply it after taking a bath. You can store the lettuce juice in the refrigerator.

8. Sandalwood Powder

Sandalwood powder is known for its several beauty benefits and for its aroma. It is helpful in removing foul underarm smell.

Take some sandalwood powder and add water in to it to make a paste. Mix it well and apply it on your armpits. Leave it until it gets dried. Wash with clean water.