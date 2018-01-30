Remedies That Can Banish Corns And Calluses On Your Feet

Anyone who has ever had to deal with corns and calluses on his or her feet is well aware of the trials and tribulations of dealing with this annoying skin condition.
Not only do they make your feet appear unsightly and unhealthy, but they also cause a great amount of pain and discomfort. These usually occur between the toes and soles of the feet. They make the skin thick, hard and extremely rough.
There are various factors like excessive friction, accumulation of dead skin cells, impurities, etc., that can cause corns and calluses on your feet.
If you're someone who is currently dealing with this discomforting skin condition, then you should consider using certain natural remedies that are known to work wonders on corns and calluses.
Here, we've listed some of those potent remedies that can soften hard skin and make corns and calluses a thing of the past.
Read on to know more about these remedies and the way to use them, here:
1. Vitamin E Oil
Vitamin E oil is a natural moisturizing agent that can remove dead skin cell deposits and heal corns and calluses.
How To Use:
- Apply vitamin E oil all over the troubling areas.
- Cover up your feet with socks and let the oil stay on overnight.
- Use this remedy 4-5 times in a week for speedy results.
2. Oatmeal
Oatmeal is an effective remedy that can slough off dead skin cells and remove corns as well as calluses.
How To Use:
- Soak your feet in a tub of warm water.
- After 4-5 minutes, slather cooked oatmeal all over the affected area.
- Gently rub for a good 10 minutes, prior to rinsing it off with lukewarm water.
3. Almond Oil
A potent ingredient, almond oil can penetrate through the skin's surface and eliminate the accumulated dead skin cells and impurities. This, in turn, can effectively treat corns and calluses.
How To Use:
- Massage almond oil all over the affected area.
- Cover up your feet and leave the oil on for the course of the night.
- Try this remedy on a daily basis to get rid of the nasty corns and calluses.
4. Aloe Vera Gel
This medicinal gel is a powerhouse of antioxidants that can eliminate corns and calluses and help soften the skin on your feet.
How To Use:
- Apply freshly scooped out aloe vera gel all over the affected area.
- Leave it on for an hour or so before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.
- Use this gel at least 2-3 times a day for effectively treating corns and calluses.
5. Onion
Onions are loaded with exfoliating agents that can get the gunk out of your skin and soften thick, rough skin on your feet, thereby treating corns and calluses.
How To Use:
- Fill a small tub with warm water and pour 4-5 tablespoons of onion juice in it.
- Soak your feet in the tub for 15-20 minutes.
- Once done, apply foot cream for enhanced results.
- Use this remedy 2-3 times in a week.
6. Castor Oil
Castor oil is another remarkable ingredient that can soften hard skin on your feet and help you get rid of the unpleasant corns and calluses.
How To Use:
- Gently apply castor oil all over the affected area and leave it there for the night.
- In the morning, wash your feet with lukewarm water.
- Repeat this method at least 4-5 times in a week for speedy results.
7. Baking Soda
A true favourite for eliminating dead skin cells and impurities from the skin, baking soda is another excellent remedy that can come to your feet's rescue and help you bid adieu to corns and calluses for good.
How To Use:
- Mix 1 teaspoon of baking soda with 1 tablespoon of water to get a smooth paste ready.
- Apply the paste all over the affected area and let it stay there for 10-15 minutes before rinsing your feet with lukewarm water.
- Use this remedy for at least 2-3 times in a week for fast results.