Oils To Grow Thick Eyebrows Naturally

All the ladies out there would love to have thick and natural-looking eyebrows. Eyebrows are one of the important facial features of a woman. All of us long to have those thick and long eyebrows.

Sometimes, people end up having thin eyebrows, which indirectly affects their confidence to go out in public. Threading, over-plucking or even waxing are some of the reasons for having thin eyebrows.

Though there are several medical treatments for hair loss, they can at times have side effects in the long run. It's always better to use home remedies to solve the problem of thin eyebrows. And when coming to home remedies, some oils work best in aiding hair growth.

Let's see how some of our natural oils and other remedies can help in growing thick and healthy eyebrows.

Oils For Hair Growth

Castor Oil

It is one of the best remedies to get thicker eyebrows. Just take some few drops of castor oil and apply it on your eyebrows. Massage with your fingertips for a few minutes. Leave it on for 30 minutes and then remove with a makeup remover.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil when applied on the eyebrows will help you in growing your eyebrow hair. Mix together 2-3 drops of tea tree oil and some carrier oil. This can be coconut oil, olive oil, castor oil, etc. Apply this mixture on your eyebrows and gently massage before going to bed. Next morning, rinse it off in lukewarm water.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is the best remedy to grow thick eyebrows naturally. It helps in growing the hair by increasing the blood circulation. Also, it helps in making the hair follicles healthy. Coconut oil contains vitamin E and iron content that make the eyebrow hair grow healthy.

Olive Oil

Olive oil is the solution for a number of beauty-related issues. Apply some olive oil on your eyebrows before going to bed every day. You can wash it off the next morning in normal water. Use this every day for attaining those beautiful and thick eyebrows.

Lavender Essential Oil

Lavender oil helps in hair growth. But make sure that you do a patch test before using any essential oil. Take a few drops of lavender essential oil and mix it with a carrier oil and apply it on your eyebrow. Let it stay for 15 minutes and then wipe it off with a sponge and rinse with lukewarm water.

Sesame Seed Oil

Using sesame oil on the eyebrows every day will help you in growing it faster. Apply some sesame oil on your eyebrows every day before going to bed and leave it overnight. Next morning, rinse it off in either lukewarm water or normal water to see faster and better results.

Other Remedies

Petroleum Jelly

Found in every Indian household, petroleum jelly can do wonders in growing your eyebrows. Apply some petroleum jelly on your eyebrows every day before you go to bed. You can wash it off the next morning in normal water. Use this every day for faster and better results.

Hibiscus

Both flower and the leaf of hibiscus work well in promoting hair growth. All you need to do is crush either the hibiscus flower or the leaf and apply it on to your eyebrows. Leave it on for 30 minutes and then wash it off using normal water. Repeat this thrice a week for faster and better results.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera can be used as another remedy. Several beauty issues can be solved using aloe vera. It can also help you in growing thick and healthy eyebrows. Cut open an aloe vera leaf and squeeze it to take the gel out of it. Apply this gel on your eyebrows and leave it on for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, wash it off in lukewarm water. You can also use ready-made aloe vera gel that is available in the market, if you don't have fresh aloe vera leaves.

Milk

Milk has proteins that help in hair growth. Milk contains calcium that helps in growing the eyebrow hair. Dip a cotton ball in milk and apply it on to your eyebrows. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then rinse it off in normal water. Apply this thrice a week and you can notice a huge difference.

Egg Yolk

Eggs are known as the best remedy for any hair-related issue. All you have to do for this is to separate the egg yolk from a whole egg. Apply this on to your eyebrows and then leave it on for 15-20 minutes in normal water. For better results, use this remedy 2-3 times in a week.

Fenugreek Seeds

Fenugreek seeds can also help in growing the eyebrows naturally. Eyebrows are attractive when they are thick and healthy. Soak a handful of fenugreek and leave it on overnight. Make a paste by blending the soaked fenugreek seeds. Apply this paste on your eyebrows. Wash it off after 15 minutes.