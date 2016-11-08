Try These 10 Homemade Hacks For Getting Rid Of Smelly Armpits

An unbearable underarm odour is a problem that most people are plagued with, especially during summer season. Not only can this problem be a pain to deal with, but it can also cause an embarrassment. This problem occurs when the bacteria on your underarm skin comes in contact with sweat.

If you too are suffering from the problem of smelly armpits, then do read on. As today at Boldsky, we've curated a list of homemade hacks that can combat odour-causing bacteria and make the smelly armpits problem a thing of the past.

All the below-stated hacks have been tried and tested by numerous women all over the world. The ingredients used to carry out these hacks are loaded with antibacterial properties that can not only remove the foul smell from your underarms in an instant but also make sure that it does not reoccur.

Try these hacks and get rid of this embarrassing problem for good. Take a look at them here:

1. Apple Cider Vinegar

The acidic nature of apple cider vinegar makes it an excellent remedy for getting rid of toxins from the underarms and preventing bad smell.

How To Use:

Just mix 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar and mix it with 2 tablespoons of distilled water. Dip a cotton ball in the resulting blend and dab it all over your armpits. After 10-15 minutes, rinse it off with cold water. Try this homemade hack at least 2-3 times a week for effective results.

2. Witch Hazel

Enriched with bacteria-combating properties, witch hazel is an excellent ingredient for getting rid of the foul smell from the armpits.

How To Use:

Add 5-6 drops of witch hazel to a cup of water and stir. Rinse your armpits with the prepared solution. After 5-10 minutes, rinse off the area with lukewarm water. Twice a week, use this homemade hack to get rid of the bad odour from your underarms.

3. Baking Soda

Often cited as the ultimate remedy for smelly armpits, baking soda is enriched with antibacterial properties that can not only remove bad odour from your underarms but also get rid of the accumulated toxins and dead skin cells from the area.

How To Use:

Mix ½ a teaspoon of baking soda with water and apply the resulting paste all over the affected area. After 10 minutes, rinse it off with cold water. Use this hack at least 3-4 times a week for getting effective results.

4. Lavender Essential Oil

Popular for its pleasant fragrance and antibacterial properties, lavender essential oil is another potent remedy for combating smelly armpits problem.

How To Use:

Mix a few drops of this essential oil with vitamin E oil and apply the resulting blend all over your underarms. Leave it there for 15 minutes before washing it off. Try this at-home hack to banish foul smell from armpits.

5. Castor Oil

Castor oil is another remedy that can act as a natural antiperspirant and banish the bad odour from your underarms.

How To Use:

Mix a little bit of castor oil with olive oil. Massage the resulting blend all over your armpits. Leave it on for about 15-20 minutes before washing the area with a light cleanser and cold water. Try this hack at least 2-3 times a week for speedy results.

6. Lemon Juice

A powerhouse of antibacterial properties, lemon juice too can work effectively in removing the foul smell from your armpits.

How To Use:

Squeeze out fresh lemon juice and apply it all over your underarms. Let it sit there for about 10 minutes, prior to washing it off with lukewarm water. This homemade hack can be used 4-5 times a week for getting the desired results.

7. Tea Tree Oil

Replete with antimicrobial agents, tea tree oil is another effective ingredient that can effectively treat smelly armpits.

How To Use:

Mix 4-5 drops of tea tree oil with 1 teaspoon of almond oil and apply the resulting blend all over your underarms. Let it sit there for 20 minutes before rinsing it off with cold water and a light cleanser.

8. Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera gel has antibacterial properties that can combat the odour-causing bacteria and help you get rid of smelly armpits.

How To Use:

Apply freshly scooped out aloe vera gel all over your armpits. Let it sit there overnight. In the morning, rinse it off with lukewarm water. Repeat this daily to prevent smelly underarms.

9. Epsom Salt

Epsom salt is another remarkable remedy that can effectively remove the odour-causing toxins from your armpits.

How To Use:

Just add 2-3 tablespoons of Epsom salt to your bath water. Thoroughly wash the affected area with the solution. Try doing this 3-4 times a week to get rid of smelly armpits for good.

10. Potato

Potato tends to act as a natural antiperspirant and removes the foul smell from the armpit area.

How To Use:

Cut a slice of a potato and gently rub it all over the affected areas. After 15-20 minutes, rinse off the area with lukewarm water. Use this easy hack at least 4-5 times a week for speedy results.