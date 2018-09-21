Simple Yet Important Beauty Hacks

Quick remedies to enhance beauty are something that everyone is looking for. In today's busy world when nobody has time to pamper the skin or hair, we prefer instant or quick solutions. That's how we fall for misleading ads about beauty products that guarantee to give 100% results. What we fail to understand is that these solutions are short-term.
Here in this article, we'll talk about 4 best and quick hacks that you can easily do at home for some of the common beauty problems like dull skin, blackheads, puffy eyes, dry hair, and acne.
Now, let us see what those hacks are along with the instructions you should follow.
For Better Skin
This is the best hack not only for theface, but for theoverall skin of your body. All you need for this is 1 cup sugar, ½ cup coconut oil, ¼ cup almond oil, ½ tsp vanilla and cinnamon extract and a piece of ginger. Add sugar, vanilla and cinnamon extract in a clean bowl. Extract the juice from a fresh piece of ginger and add a tsp of ginger juice into the bowl. Finally, add coconut oil and almond oil and mix all the ingredients well. Wet your skin and scrub this pack gently in a circular motion and leave it on for 5-10 minutes. Later rinse it off with normal water.
Quick Acne Remedy
Acne and pimples come uninvited. It can also appear overnight. Therefore, we need quick remedies to get rid of that. One such hack is a solution made of sea salt and water. Add 1 tsp of sea salt to a few drops of water. Apply this on the affected area and leave it for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes rinse off withnormal water.
To Get Rid Of Puffy Eyes
Puffiness can occur due to stress or lack of sleep. In order to reduce it, you can always use a simple hack. Brew some coffee and transfer it into an ice tray. Freeze them in order to make coffee cubes. Later on, apply this coffee ice cube on the affected area and massage. You'll notice that the puffy eyes have reduced.
For Damaged Hair
Below are two best masks that can be used to treat damaged hair and attain a smooth, frizz-free and manageable hair.
Coconut Oil And Egg Yolk
Separate egg yolk from an egg and add it to a clean bowl. Add 2 tbsp coconut oil and 1 tbsp honey into the egg yolk. Finally, blend all the ingredients well enough to make a smooth mask. Apply this mask on your hair with the help of a brush and cover it with a shower cap for about 30 minutes. After 30 minutes wash it off with normal water.
Honey And Olive Oil
All you need for this is 3 tbsp honey, 2 tbsp olive oil and ½ cup of yogurt. Mix all the ingredients together and apply it on your hair. Leave it on for 20-30 minutes and rinse it off with normal water. You will get smooth and soft hair in no time. Repeat this regularly for better results.
