International Day Against Drug Abuse: How Smoking And Alcohol Affect Your Look?

Smoking or drinking alcohol more than a habit has become a lifestyle now. Whether in office or in college, breaks and parties cannot be complete without having them these days. Of course, all of us know the side effects these cause on health.

But have you ever wondered how excess alcohol and smoking can affect the way you look? Surprising, isn't it? And to add on to it, this not only affects our skin, but it affects every part of our body like the eyes, lips, teeth, etc.

Smoking and alcohol intake can cause damage to your skin like premature ageing, which makes you look much older than your actual age. It also leads to sagging of the skin on the body along with discolouration of the lips and teeth.

None of us would prefer to look ugly due to excess intake of these, right? So, in this article, we will discuss on some of the side effects of alcohol and smoking and also some remedies of the damage caused due to them.

Premature Ageing Of Skin

Premature ageing usually occurs when there is a damage in the collagen and elastin of the skin. But among the smokers, it can even appear due to vascular constriction.

Have you ever heard of the term 'Smoker's lines'? Yes, just like how smile wrinkles appear around the mouth area, smoker's wrinkles appear on the same area. These are wrinkles caused due to tightening of the lips, in order to draw a cigarette. These occur over a course of time, when you repeatedly use cigarettes.

Another type of wrinkles that appear faster, especially for the smokers, are crow's feet. These are wrinkles that slowly develop at the outer edges of your eyes. These wrinkles appear faster among the smokers than it appears for others.

Lips

Smoking plays an important role in damaging the cells of the skin on your lips. You, yourself must have noticed the change in the colour of your lips, isn't it? The drastic change from that soft and rosy lips of yours to darker lips is caused particularly due to smoking cigarettes.

The main agent that does this job is the nicotine content present in cigarettes. The absorption of iron is reduced by cigarette and causes to lose the natural colour of the lips.

Below is a simple remedy using rose water to regain the colour of your lips.

Rose Water Remedy

It helps in brightening the colour of your lips, as it circulates blood flow.

How to do:

Method 1:

All you need to do for this is to apply cold rose water on your lips with the help of a cotton ball. Repeat this 2-3 times and go to bed. Wash it off the next morning.

Method 2:

Soak rose petals in some amount of milk and blend it to form a paste. Apply this paste on your lips before you go to bed. Wash it off the next day morning and you'll get pink and kissable lips overnight.

Hair

The agents that enable hair growth are mostly zinc and estrogen. The intake of alcohol and smoking causes hair fall. This hair fall can be due to two reasons. First, the intake of nicotine and carbon monoxide can affect the hair growth. Second, these restrict the circulation of nutrients in the body that pollute the body.

Here is a simple homemade remedy to reduce hair fall.

Honey And Oil Mask

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of moisturizer

1 spoon of honey

2 spoons of olive oil

How To Use:

In a bowl, add the above ingredients and mix them well. Apply it on your hair and cover it with a shower cap. Wash it off after 20 minutes in normal water.

Teeth

Prolonged smoking can cause damage to your mouth, including your teeth. Intake of alcohol and smoke damages the enamel of the teeth and can further lead to tooth decay. More than decay, stains, etc., to add on, it is said that smokers are likely to lose their teeth faster than the non-smokers.

To whiten your teeth, follow the below-mentioned salt remedy.

Salt

Salt is used as a cleaning agent since ages. Instead of toothpaste, use common salt to brush your teeth every morning. Be careful that you do not use salt roughly, as it can damage your gums.