Instant Teeth Whitening Home Remedies That You Didn't Know

1. Lemon Juice

In 1 teaspoon of lemon juice, add 1 teaspoon of water. Brush your teeth with this solution before you normally brush it with a toothpaste. Make sure that you do not forget to dilute the lemon juice with water. This is because lemon juice contains acids that can cause damage to the teeth enamel. Use this remedy not more than twice a week.

2. Baking Soda

Baking soda works well in whitening the teeth instantly. Add a pinch of baking soda to the toothpaste and brush your teeth with this. Rinse it off with warm water. You can repeat this twice a week. Baking soda helps in removing the plaque and makes your teeth appear white.

3. Coconut Oil

Swish your mouth with 1 tablespoon of coconut oil for about 2 minutes. Do this before you brush your teeth normally with a toothpaste. This technique, otherwise known as oil pulling, will help you to whiten your teeth instantly.

4. Banana Peel

Banana peel has minerals like magnesium and potassium that help in making the teeth brighter and sparkling. All you have to do is rub the inside of a banana peel on the top and bottom of your teeth. Rub it until your teeth are coated with banana paste. Leave it on for 10 minutes. Brush your teeth after this with a toothpaste and wash it off. You can see an instant difference. Repeat this once in a day.

5. Olive Oil and Almond Oil

Want to get those sparkling teeth within 5 days? Then, just mix 1 teaspoon of olive oil with 1 teaspoon of almond oil (an edible one) and brush your teeth with it. Repeat this every morning before brushing your teeth using a toothpaste.

6. Bread

Yes, this magical ingredient can give you instant results in making your teeth look bright and sparkling. All you have to do is to burn a slice of bread. Rub this burnt slice of bread on your teeth. You will be surprised to see the instant result.

7. Salt

Salt is used as a cleaning agent since ages. The most common and basic ingredient found in all the households can do wonders in regaining the whiteness of the teeth. Use common salt every morning as a tooth powder instead of a toothpaste. Be careful that you do not use salt roughly, as it can damage your gums.

8. Charcoal

Charcoal works best in removing the impurities and it will brighten your teeth. Add charcoal powder and your regular toothpaste into a bowl. Mix them well. Use this mixture to brush your teeth every morning. If you do not have charcoal powder, you can also use burnt rosemary powder for attaining that shiny white teeth.