Ever Tried Mint Leaves Foot Massage For Softening Cracked Heels?

When we think about pampering our feet, the first thing that comes to our mind is a relaxing and soothing pedicure. It helps to relax your muscles, calm down sore and tired feet, and also helps to treat cracked heels. Pedicure is perhaps the best way to rejuvenate tired feet. But how many times do we actually go for a pedicure? And, did you know that you must go for a pedicure only once a month? Getting a pedicure done frequently can do more harm than good.

Also, one of the main reasons for many women not opting for a pedicure is that most of us just like to rely on home remedies for most skin care, hair care, or body care problems. Home remedies are the best when it comes to beauty as they are completely safe to use and are quite cost-effective. You can simply make a home-based pack or a soothing cream and give your feet the much-needed relaxation and treatment.

Speaking of feet, cracked heels is one of the most commonly faced problems. Cracked heels can be a cosmetic problem as well as a severe underlying issue. It is, therefore, very essential to treat cracked heels immediately as soon as you notice them. But what is it that can help and relax your tired, sore, and cracked feet muscles? The answer is pretty simple. Give your feet a soothing massage using mint leaves.

Why Use Mint Leaves For Cracked Heels?

Mint leaves are used extensively for body care as they provide your body, especially your feet with relaxation. Mint leaves possess calming properties and are highly beneficial for cracked feet. They can alleviate dry and cracked skin and also prevent odour.

You can incorporate mint leaves in your foot care regime by making a homemade paste or a warm mint-based foot soak. Listed below is a simple, quick, and easy-to-do mint leaves foot massage recipe that will help you overcome cracked heels and will also provide relief to your tired feet.

How To Use Mint Leaves For Cracked Heels

Ingredients

8-10 mint leaves

1 tablespoon of petroleum jelly

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

1 tablespoon of milk

How to do

In a bowl, take petroleum jelly in the mentioned quantity.

Add coconut oil to it and mix well. Make sure that it does not form a lump.

Next, add milk and whisk all the ingredients until they form a creamy paste.

Cover it with a lid and keep it aside.

Take the mint leaves, wash them and put them in a grinder to make a paste.

Once your paste is ready, add it to the petroleum jelly paste and blend all the things together again and your mixture is ready for application.

How to apply

Wash your feet with cold water.

Now take a tub filled with warm water and dip your feet in it. Let your feet muscles relax and loosen a bit. Let your feet relax for 15-20 minutes.

Remove your feet from the tub and wipe them properly with a towel.

Now, take a generous amount of the paste and massage your cracked heels and entire foot with it, but concentrate more on your heels.

Massage for a good 20 minutes before you proceed to wash your feet.

Apply a soothing moisturiser and let your feet breathe and relax.

Pamper your feet this weekend with this amazing mint leaves foot massage!