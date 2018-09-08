How To Use Apple Cider Vinegar For Body Odour?

Body odour is a much more serious issue than you think and it can even affect your personality. It is generally caused due to bacteria on the skin breaking down the acids present in the sweat.

Sometimes the intensity of the body odour is influenced by various factors like the food we eat, medical conditions, body weight, etc. Of course, we use deodorants to fight against this issue but there is also another alternative that is long-lasting - apple cider vinegar.

As it is acidic in nature, apple cider vinegar helps in treating body odour by getting rid of the odour-causing bacteria. You can also consume apple cider vinegar for similar results.

Below are some remedies that you can use topically for treating body odour effectively.