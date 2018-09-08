How To Use Apple Cider Vinegar For Body Odour?

Body odour is a much more serious issue than you think and it can even affect your personality. It is generally caused due to bacteria on the skin breaking down the acids present in the sweat.
Sometimes the intensity of the body odour is influenced by various factors like the food we eat, medical conditions, body weight, etc. Of course, we use deodorants to fight against this issue but there is also another alternative that is long-lasting - apple cider vinegar.
As it is acidic in nature, apple cider vinegar helps in treating body odour by getting rid of the odour-causing bacteria. You can also consume apple cider vinegar for similar results.
Below are some remedies that you can use topically for treating body odour effectively.
Apple Cider Vinegar Wipe
You can use apple cider vinegar as a natural wipe to get rid of body odour.
Ingredients
- Apple Cider Vinegar
- Cotton balls
How To Do
1. Dip the cotton ball into the apple cider vinegar.
2. Wipe your underarms with this cotton ball and leave it to dry.
3. Repeat this every day at least 2-3 times for better results.
Apple Cider Vinegar And Baking Soda
Apple cider vinegar has antibacterial and antiseptic properties that help in killing the odour-causing bacteria and clearing dirt, excess oil and other impurities on the skin. In combination with baking soda, it helps to lighten the underarm skin while combating body odour.
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- ½ tsp baking soda
How To Do
1. Mix apple cider vinegar in a litre of water and dilute it.
2. Add baking soda into the diluted mixture and mix all the ingredients well.
3. Use a cotton ball to apply it on your underarms.
4. Leave it for few minutes and later wash it off.
5. You can store it in a spray bottle in a cool place and use it up to 8-10 days.
Apple Cider Vinegar And Lemon Juice
Lemon also possesses acidic properties like apple cider vinegar, and its low pH kills the odour-causing bacteria. This helps to ward off body odour.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
How To Do
1. Dilute the apple cider vinegar in a cup of lukewarm water.
2. Add lemon juice into the lukewarm mixture and stir well.
3. Dampen a cotton pad in this mixture and apply it on your underarms.
4. Let it dry and then rinse it off with normal water.
5. You can use this remedy every day for better results.
Apple Cider Vinegar And Rosemary
The menthol and chlorophyll in rosemary act as natural deodorants. Sometimes body odour can occur due to the deficiency of zinc, as zinc is required for the detoxification of the body. Rosemary contains zinc, which will help in controlling the body odour.
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- A few drops of rosemary oil
How To Do
1. In one cup of water add apple cider vinegar and rosemary oil.
2. Mix all the ingredients well and store it in a spray bottle.
3. You can use this as a deodorant as and when you want to.
4. It will be most effective if you use this right after the bath.
Apple Cider Vinegar And Tea Tree Oil
The antiseptic and antibacterial properties of tea tree oil help in fighting any kind of bacteria on the skin, reducing the chances of body odour.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 5-6 drops of tea tree oil
How To Do
1. Mix together apple cider vinegar and tea tree oil in a cup of water.
2. Store this in a spray bottle and use it as a deodorant.
3. Use this every day at least 2-3 times for better results.
