Remove Unwanted Facial Hair With Rice Flour

Having unwanted facial hair can make you feel uncomfortable. Every time you need to get rid of this unwanted hair you are expected to go through a lot of pain. But this time you don't have to because we'll be discussing a natural and painless way to remove unwanted facial hair.
Here we'll be talking about rice flour as a natural ingredient in removing facial hair. We all know that rice flour as an ingredient plays a key role in enhancing beauty whether it's skin or hair.
The exfoliating properties of rice flour helps in removing unwanted hair painlessly and also helps in rejuvenating the skin. It helps in removing the dead skin cells and giving you a flawless skin if used regularly.
Rice Flour And Papaya
Papaya and rice flour can help in removing your facial hair effectively. Take ½ ripe papaya and peel it off. Cut it into small pieces and blend it to make a smooth paste. Add 2 tsp of rice flour in this papaya paste and combine both the ingredients well. Apply this on your face and leave it on for about 25 minutes. After 25 minutes wash your skin in cold water.
Rice Flour And Lemon
Lemon possesses exfoliating properties that will help in removing the dead skin cells from the skin and thus removing unwanted hair to a great extent. Take 1/3rd cup of lemon juice and mix it with 2 tsp of rice flour. Apply this on your face and gently massage for about 5-8 minutes. Again leave it on for about 5 minutes and then rinse it off in cold water.
Rice Flour And Honey
If you want to remove your unwanted hair smoothly then this could be the solution. It also helps in soothing out any breakouts if you have. In a bowl add 2 tsp of rice flour and 1 tsp of honey. Blend both the ingredients well. Finally add a few drops of milk into the mixture and mix well. Apply this mixture on your skin and keep massaging it for few minutes. This will help in making the hair roots much weaker and thus the hair will come out easily.
Rice Flour And Turmeric Pack
We all know the hair removal property that turmeric has. And thus any ready made creams we buy might include turmeric in it. You can prepare an easy turmeric-rice flour remedy. Mix 2 tsp of rice flour with a pinch of turmeric powder. Add enough water to make a paste. Instead of water you can also add milk to make your skin smoother. Now apply this paste on your face. Let it stay for about 15 minutes. After 15 minutes scrub it off in normal water.
Rice Flour And Oatmeal Pack
In a bowl add 1 tsp of rice flour and mix it with a pinch of turmeric. Add 1 tsp oatmeal. Make a paste by mixing a few drops of raw milk into it. Bland all the ingredients well. Apply this on your face and gently scrub it in a circular motion for few minutes. Keep it on for about 15-20 minutes. You can wash it off in cold water.
Related Articles
- Treat Your Nails To An Amazing Hot Oil Manicure This Weekend!
-
- How To Brighten Dark Skin Around Nails?
- 10 Best Body Massage Oils & Their Benefits
- Can Toothpaste Help In Hair Removal?
- Give Yourself A Spa-like Feel With This Glycerine Body Wash Today!
- Ever Tried Mint Leaves Foot Massage For Softening Cracked Heels?