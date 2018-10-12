ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

Remove Unwanted Facial Hair With Rice Flour

By

Having unwanted facial hair can make you feel uncomfortable. Every time you need to get rid of this unwanted hair you are expected to go through a lot of pain. But this time you don't have to because we'll be discussing a natural and painless way to remove unwanted facial hair.

Here we'll be talking about rice flour as a natural ingredient in removing facial hair. We all know that rice flour as an ingredient plays a key role in enhancing beauty whether it's skin or hair.

How To Remove Unwanted Facial Hair With Rice Flour

The exfoliating properties of rice flour helps in removing unwanted hair painlessly and also helps in rejuvenating the skin. It helps in removing the dead skin cells and giving you a flawless skin if used regularly.

Array

Rice Flour And Papaya

Papaya and rice flour can help in removing your facial hair effectively. Take ½ ripe papaya and peel it off. Cut it into small pieces and blend it to make a smooth paste. Add 2 tsp of rice flour in this papaya paste and combine both the ingredients well. Apply this on your face and leave it on for about 25 minutes. After 25 minutes wash your skin in cold water.

Most Read : Beauty Benefits Of Rice Flour For Skin

Array

Rice Flour And Lemon

Lemon possesses exfoliating properties that will help in removing the dead skin cells from the skin and thus removing unwanted hair to a great extent. Take 1/3rd cup of lemon juice and mix it with 2 tsp of rice flour. Apply this on your face and gently massage for about 5-8 minutes. Again leave it on for about 5 minutes and then rinse it off in cold water.

Array

Rice Flour And Honey

If you want to remove your unwanted hair smoothly then this could be the solution. It also helps in soothing out any breakouts if you have. In a bowl add 2 tsp of rice flour and 1 tsp of honey. Blend both the ingredients well. Finally add a few drops of milk into the mixture and mix well. Apply this mixture on your skin and keep massaging it for few minutes. This will help in making the hair roots much weaker and thus the hair will come out easily.

Array

Rice Flour And Turmeric Pack

We all know the hair removal property that turmeric has. And thus any ready made creams we buy might include turmeric in it. You can prepare an easy turmeric-rice flour remedy. Mix 2 tsp of rice flour with a pinch of turmeric powder. Add enough water to make a paste. Instead of water you can also add milk to make your skin smoother. Now apply this paste on your face. Let it stay for about 15 minutes. After 15 minutes scrub it off in normal water.

Most Read : 7 Rice Powder Face Masks For Amazing Skin

Array

Rice Flour And Oatmeal Pack

In a bowl add 1 tsp of rice flour and mix it with a pinch of turmeric. Add 1 tsp oatmeal. Make a paste by mixing a few drops of raw milk into it. Bland all the ingredients well. Apply this on your face and gently scrub it in a circular motion for few minutes. Keep it on for about 15-20 minutes. You can wash it off in cold water.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: body care
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue