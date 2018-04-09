How To Clean Your Feet? Easy Tips You Could Follow

Who wouldn't love to have beautiful and soft feet? Most of us face the problem of having dry and flaky skin on the feet, isn't it?

It can be difficult to keep your feet in a tip-top shape because they take a lot of wear and tear.

While most of us only concentrate on making our face and hands appear clean and brighter, it is equally important to take care of our feet.

Although there are an umpteen ready-made creams that are available in the market to solve this issue, it might take time and a lot of money. Also, going to parlors for regular pedicures is great, but it's not the only solution for attaining healthy and beautiful feet. You need to follow a full proper foot care routine.

There are many easy foot care tips and tricks that can enhance the natural beauty of your feet, provide pain relief, protect against bacterial and fungal infections as well as ensure optimal moisturization.

Yes! Here is a complete guide on what to do and what not to do to make your feet look pretty and soft.

Moisturize

Moisturizing your feet is very important. Since your feet are used throughout the day, it will bear the brunt of it, especially if you have a job which involves a lot of travel. Therefore, it is advised to keep your feet moisturized all day long.

Wear Shoes That Fit

We should all be wearing comfortable, well-fitting shoes, whenever possible. Shoes that are small will further rub on our feet and cause blisters. So, be especially careful when bringing home a new pair. Always remember to buy the correct pair of shoes for yourself.

Protect Your Feet From The Sun

Sunscreen is one inevitable product in skin care. Use a sunscreen with at least SPF 30 or more when stepping out. This protects your feet from the harmful UV rays. At the end of the day, soak your feet in a tub of warm water and wipe it with a towel.

Remove Your Nail Polish

Before reapplying new polish, be sure to remove all of the old layers. If you can, let your nails go polish free for a few hours and then, apply a polish that helps strengthen your nails. Make sure that you always remove your old nail polish with a remover.

Scrub

It is essential to remove dead skin with exfoliation to keep your feet soft and smooth. While scrubbing, avoid rubbing your feet too hard. Here is an easy scrub you can try at home.

How To Use:

You can even make a homemade foot scrub by mixing sugar or salt with baby oil to make a thick paste. Apply the paste all over your feet, then massage in circular motions for 5 minutes. Finish off with a light pumice stone scrub. Rinse your feet off with cool water, pat dry and apply a foot cream.

Trim Your Toe Nails

Do not trim your nails too short, as this can cause a discomfort while walking. To prevent these ailments, make it a point to regularly trim your toenails. Always trim your toenails straight across and smooth them at the corners.

Massage Every Day

Regular foot massages are one of the easiest ways to keep your feet healthy and free from all kinds of foot problems. Spend just 5 minutes out of your busy schedule to massage your feet daily. Use warm olive or coconut oil.