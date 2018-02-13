How To Get Rid Of Butt Acne Naturally

1. Baking Soda

Baking soda is a true favourite for unclogging hair follicles that cause acne and prevent the infection from spreading any further.

How To Use:

- Create a paste of ½ a teaspoon of baking soda and 2-3 teaspoons of water.

- Spread the paste all over the affected area.

- After 5 minutes, rinse your skin with lukewarm water.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar

The acidic nature of apple cider vinegar makes it an incredibly potent ingredient for combating butt zit.

How To Use:

- Soak a cotton ball in diluted apple cider vinegar.

- Dab all over the affected area before taping that cotton ball onto the affected area.

- Leave it there for 15-20 minutes before wiping off the residue with a wet washcloth.

3. Coconut Oil

The almighty coconut oil can cleanse the skin pores and fight off the acne-causing bacteria.

How To Use:

- Massage coconut oil all over the affected area.

- Allow the oil to work its wonders overnight.

- In the morning, rinse your skin with lukewarm water.

4. Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is anti-fungal in nature and can effectively treat a zit. Apart from that, it can also give you relief from the discomfort and inflammation.

How To Use:

- Combine 3-4 drops of tea tree oil with 1 teaspoon of olive oil.

- Slather the resulting concoction all over the affected area.

- Let it sit there for 10-15 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water.

- Use it twice a week for desired results.

5. Sea Salt

Sea salt is chock full of anti-bacterial properties that can fight off the acne-causing bacteria and give you relief from the inflammation.

How To Use:

- Just mix ½ a teaspoon of sea salt with 2 teaspoons of water.

- Apply the paste on the troubling area and let it stay there for 10 minutes.

- Rinse off the residue with lukewarm water.

- Weekly application of this homemade paste can give you desired results.

6. Ice Cubes

Cold compress tends to work effectively in treating butt acne. It can give you relief from the inflammation and redness.

How To Use:

- Wrap 3-4 ice cubes in a piece of cloth.

- Gently press it against the affected area.

- Keep doing it for 10-15 minutes and repeat 2-3 times in a day for effective results.

7. Aloe Vera Gel

The soothing effect of aloe vera gel can give you relief from the discomfort of a butt acne whilst combating the infection-causing bacteria.

How To Use:

- Scoop out the fresh gel from an aloe vera plant.

- Slather it all over the acne on your butt.

- Allow it to stay there for 20-25 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water.

- Repeat 2-3 times a day for speedy results.

8. Oatmeal

Oatmeal's exfoliating abilities can effectively treat a butt zit and prevent it from recurring.

How To Use:

- Combine ½ a teaspoon of cooked oatmeal with 2 teaspoons of rose water.

- Apply the paste on the affected area.

- Let it stay there for a few minutes before wiping off the residue with a wet washcloth.