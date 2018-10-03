How To Get Rid Of Swollen Lips Overnight?

Swollen lips can be a cause of discomfort for all of us. They are quickly noticed as it is a part of your face and it can turn out to be embarrassing. Most of the times swollen lips can turn out to be itchy and painful.
So before it turns worse it is important to treat them. Since the skin on the lips is most sensitive it is better to not use any chemical products. We have given below some quick and effective home remedies. These remedies can be used before going to bed and will work overnight.
Now let's have a look at what are the remedies and how to use them to treat swollen lips overnight.
Turmeric
The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric will help in reducing the swelling. It also has healing and antiseptic properties. All you need to do is mix together 1 tbsp fuller's earth, a pinch of turmeric and cold water. Apply this on the swollen area. You can either leave it overnight or leave it on until it dries. You can wash it off with lukewarm water.
Aloe Vera
Aloe vera is known for its healing and anti-inflammatory properties. It helps in treating the swollen lips due to mosquito or insect bites. Take a fresh aloe vera leaf and cut off the edges and peel off the skin. Scoop out the gel from it and apply it on your swollen lips. Gently massage the lips in a circular motion and leave it overnight. Repeat this every day for faster results.
Baking Soda
The antiseptic and anti-inflammatory agents in baking soda help in treating the swollen lips effectively. Mix 1 tbsp baking soda with a few drops of water. Apply this on your lips and leave it on either for 10 minutes or overnight. Use cold water to rinse off the mixture thoroughly. You can repeat this remedy every day if you want to see a faster change.
Honey
Honey is a natural healing agent that will soothe the swollen lips effectively. Dip a cotton ball/pad in one tbsp raw honey. Apply this on your lips and gently massage. Leave it on for about 20 minutes before going to bed and wash it off with cold water.
Coconut Oil
Coconut oil possesses antimicrobial properties that will help in treating any kind of fungi, bacteria or virus on the skin. It also aids in removing the impurities on the skin effectively. Take some virgin coconut oil and apply it on your lips. Gently massage in a circular motion with the help of your fingertips. Leave it overnight and wash it off the next day morning with normal water.
Epsom Salt
If your lips are swollen or have any cuts or marks on the lips then this remedy would help. The anti-inflammatory properties of Epsom salt will help with the swelling. All you need to have is 1 tbsp epsom salt, warm water and a wash cloth. Add the epsom salt in warm water and dip a wash cloth in the solution and place it on your swollen lips. Let it stay overnight. Next day morning wash with normal water.