Homemade Scrubs To Lighten Underarms Effectively

When summers reach their peak in our country, and the sun is reigning the skies with full force, most of us whip out our sleeveless clothes. Having dark or discoloured underarm skin can, however, prove to be a summer mood dampener.

Such a situation forces us to forgo our favourite item of summer clothing. In fact, many of us do not even know what could be the cause of dark underarms. So let us first figure out the probable causes for dark underarms.

Several factors can cause our underarms to become dark and discoloured. Use of antiperspirants and deodorants, many of which contain chrolo-floro carbons (CFCs), parabens and inorganic compounds like Aluminium, is one the most common causes of discoloured and dark underarms.

Another common reason is synthetic clothing, made out of materials that do not breathe and are abrasive on the skin. Another very common reason for dark underarms is frequent shaving as a way of removing underarm hair.

Now that we know the reasons, let's concentrate on the solutions to the problem of dark underarms, shall we? A number of items, easily available inside the kitchen or pantry, can be used to make different kinds of scrubs for dark underarms.

In fact, there are many home remedies for dark armpits which, when used regularly, rid the skin of the dead cells and give you the confidence to rock your sleeveless dresses again. Listed below are some home remedies and scrubs for dark underarms.

1. Baking Soda and Rose Water Scrub For Dark Underarms

Not only does this scrub help exfoliate and remove dead skin cells, most of which deposit as dark patches on the armpits, it helps get rid of germs and other bacteria, which could cause skin irritation. Skin irritation is the most common result of underarm discolouration. Also, rosewater used in this scrub for dark underarms makes it suitable even for sensitive skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp of Baking Soda

2 tsp of Rose Water

Process

a) Combine together the ingredients to form a homogeneous paste

b) Apply it all over the underarms and scrub gently for a couple of minutes in circular motion

c) Allow it to sit for ten minutes before washing it off with warm or tepid water

Frequency Of Using Baking Soda And Rose Water Scrub For Dark Underarms

Use this scrub twice a week for best results

2. Rice Flour And Vinegar Scrub For Dark Underarms

Rice Flour used in this scrub acts as a natural bleaching agent, while vinegar acts as a bactericide.

Ingredients

2 tsp of Vinegar

1 tbsp of Rice Flour

Process

a) Combine together the ingredients to form a homogeneous paste

b) Apply it all over the underarms and scrub gently for a couple of minutes in circular motions

c) Allow it to sit for ten minutes before washing it off with warm or tepid water

Frequency Of Using Rice Flour And Vinegar Scrub For Dark Underarms

Use this scrub thrice a week for best results

3. Turmeric Scrub For Dark Underarms

Much like its effects on the face, turmeric acts as a natural bleaching agent, fading away dark patches on the underarms. The honey used in this pack helps to moisturize the skin on the underarms, which is just as sensitive as the skin on our face

Ingredients

1 tsp of Turmeric Powder

1 tbsp of Milk

1 tsp of Honey

Process

a) Combine together the ingredients to form a homogeneous paste

b) Apply it all over the underarms and scrub gently for a couple of minutes in circular motions

c) Allow it to sit for fifteen minutes before rinsing it off

Frequency Of Using Turmeric Scrub For Dark Underarms

Use this scrub twice a week for best results

4. Coconut Oil And Baking Soda Scrub For Dark Underarms

Baking Soda, one of the bets natural exfoliants known to us, is fortified with the goodness of coconut oil, which instantly moisturizes the underarms and also kills the bacteria which causes dark underarms.

Ingredients

1 tbsp of Coconut Oil

2 tbsp of Baking Soda

Process

a) Combine together the ingredients to form a homogeneous paste

b) Apply it all over the underarms and scrub gently for a couple of minutes in circular motions

c) Allow it to sit for fifteen minutes before rinsing it off

Frequency Of Using Coconut Oil And Baking Soda Scrub For Dark Underarms

Use this scrub twice a week for best results

5. Walnut Powder Scrub For Dark Underarms

Loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, walnut scrubs help lock in the moisture even as they exfoliate the dead skin cells and clean clogged skin pores, effectively curing dark underarms.

Ingredients

2 tsp of Walnut Powder

1 tsp of Honey

1 tbsp of Lemon Juice

Process

a) Combine together the ingredients to form a homogeneous paste

b) Apply it all over the underarms and scrub gently for a couple of minutes in circular motions

c) Allow it to sit for fifteen minutes before rinsing it off

Frequency Of Using Walnut Powder Scrub For Dark Underarms

Use this scrub thrice a week for best results

6. Potato Scrub For Dark Underarms

A natural bleaching ingredient, raw potato is rich in Vitamin C, which helps to clear clogged pores.

Ingredients

1 slice of Raw Potato

Process

a) Cleanse the area under your arms to rid it of sweat, dirt and grime

b) Rub the slice of potato on the affected area gently, in circular motions

c) Allow the juice to sit for fifteen minutes before rinsing it with water

Frequency Of Using Potato Scrub For Dark Underarms

Use this scrub thrice a week for best results

7. Cucumber Scrub For Dark Underarms

Cucumbers are one of the most versatile ingredients found in our pantries and refrigerators. They are great hydrators, making sure the skin is moisturized and supple. They are also excellent for defying age, cleaning clogged pores and alleviating dark patches.

Ingredients

1 slice of Raw Cucumber

Process

a) Cleanse the area under your arms to rid it of sweat, dirt and grime

b) Rub the slice of cucumber on the affected area gently, in circular motions

c) Allow the juice to sit for fifteen minutes before rinsing it with water

Frequency Of Using Cucumber Scrub For Dark Underarms

Use this scrub thrice a week for best results

8. Aloe Leaf Scrub For Dark Underarms

Aloe vera is one of the most potent skin and hair care ingredients known to us. It inhibits the production of tyrosinase, which is the enzyme responsible for dark underarms. This is one of the most effective remedies for dark underarms.

Ingredients

1 Aloe Leaf

Process

a) Cut often the aloe leaf lengthwise and extract the gel inside with a spoon

b) Apply this gel on the affected area gently, in circular motions

c) Allow the juice to sit for fifteen minutes before rinsing it with water

Frequency Of Using Aloe Leaf Scrub For Dark Underarms

Use this scrub every alternate day for best results

9. Lemon Slice Scrub For Dark Underarms

Lemon prevents as well as cures skin discolouration, cures dark spots and patches, acting as a mild bleaching agent. It is also a natural deodorant and is more effective and less harmful than chemical based deodorants.

Ingredients

1 large Lemon

Process

a) Cut the lemon into thick slices

b) Scrub your underarms gently with these slices, moving in circular motions

c) Allow the juice to sit for fifteen minutes before rinsing it with water

Frequency Of Using Lemon Slice Scrub For Dark Underarms

Use this scrub every alternate day for best results

10. Alum Powder Scrub For Dark Underarms

As we have established, dark underarms can be caused by harmful bacteria growing in our armpits. Alum is a bactericide as well as a disinfectant - it gets rid of the bacteria that cause dark underarms, excessive sweating and itchy underarms. As a bonus, it also helps restore the pH balance of the skin.

Ingredients

2 tsp of Alum Powder

Water as required

Process

a) Combine together the ingredients to form a homogeneous paste

b) Apply it all over the underarms and scrub gently for a couple of minutes in circular motions

c) Allow it to sit for fifteen minutes before rinsing it off

Frequency Of Using Alum Powder Scrub For Dark Underarms

Use this scrub thrice a week for best results

11. Olive Oil And Brown Sugar Scrub For Dark Underarms

Sugar - both white and brown - is one of the most easily found natural exfoliators. Using sugar for exfoliation takes little to no time and regular use can cure the skin of clogged pores and tan. Olive oil, on the other hand, locks in the moisture.

Ingredients

1 tbsp of Olive Oil

1 ½ tbsp of Brown Sugar

Process

a) Combine together the ingredients to form a homogeneous paste

b) Apply it all over the underarms and scrub gently for a couple of minutes in circular motions

c) Allow it to sit for fifteen minutes before rinsing it off

Frequency Of Using Olive Oil And Brown Sugar Scrub For Dark Underarms

Use this scrub twice a week for best result

12. Apple Cider Vinegar And Baking Soda Scrub For Dark Underarms

Baking soda, an alkali, and vinegar, a mild acid, react to give out an organic salt. This salt can be used as a natural exfoliator.

Ingredients

2 tsp of Apple Cider Vinegar

2 tsp of Baking Soda

Process

Process

a) Combine together the ingredients to form a homogeneous paste and wait for the bubbling and fizzing to settle

b) Apply it all over the underarms and scrub gently for a couple of minutes in circular motions

c) Allow it to sit for fifteen minutes before rinsing it off

Frequency Of Using Baking Soda And Apple Cider Vinegar Scrub For Dark Underarms

Use this scrub twice a week for best result

13. Orange Peel Powder Scrub For Dark Underarms

Not only is orange peel powder a natural exfoliant, it is rich in Vitamin C, which acts as a mild bleaching agent. In fact, orange peel powder is one of the surest and most effective cures for dark underarms.

Ingredients

2 tsp of Orange Peel Powder

1 tsp of Milk

1 tsp of Rose Water

Process

a) Combine together the ingredients to form a homogeneous paste

b) Apply it all over the underarms and scrub gently for a couple of minutes in circular motions

c) Allow it to sit for fifteen minutes before rinsing it off

Frequency Of Using Orange Peel Powder Scrub For Dark Underarms

Use this scrub thrice a week for best result

14. Gram Flour Scrub For Dark Underarms

Gram flour, known to Indians as besan, is an age-old beauty secret that we in the subcontinent swear by. The world may have changed and moved forward, but Indians' love for gram flour scrubs and packs remains unchanged. It is a mild bleaching agent and absorbs excess oils and dirt.

Ingredients

2 tsp of Gram Flour

1 tsp of Yogurt

1 pinch Turmeric

Process

a) Combine together the ingredients to form a homogeneous paste

b) Apply it all over the underarms and scrub gently for a couple of minutes in circular motions

c) Allow it to sit till completely dry before rinsing it off

Frequency Of Using Gram Flour Scrub For Dark Underarms

Use this scrub twice a week for best result

15. Lemon And Sugar Scrub For Dark Underarms

Sugar is one of the most easily found natural exfoliants. All one needs to do is to walk into the pantry for it! Lemon is not only a mild bleaching agent, it is also one of the best natural deodorants available to us. Unlike chemical based deodorants, its harmful effects on the skin are minimal.

Ingredients

1 tbsp of Lemon Juice

2 tbsp of Sugar

Process

a) Combine together the ingredients to form a thick paste

b) Apply it all over the underarms and scrub gently for a couple of minutes in circular motions

c) Allow it to sit for ten minutes before rinsing it off

Frequency Of Using Lemon And Sugar Scrub For Dark Underarms

Use this scrub twice a week for best result