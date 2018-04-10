Get Shaped Eyebrows Naturally Within 1 Month!

Thick and beautiful eyebrows is something that all the ladies out there wish for. Eyebrows are one of the important facial features of a woman. All of us long to have those thick and long eyebrows.

Sometimes, people end up having thin eyebrows, which indirectly affects their confidence to go in public. Some reasons of people having thin eyebrows are threading, over-plucking or even waxing.

Though there are several medical treatments for hair loss, they can at times have side effects in the long run. It's always better to use home remedies to solve the problem of thin eyebrows.

Let's see how some of our natural ingredients can help in growing thick and healthy eyebrows.

Coconut Oil

You can grow thick eyebrows by applying coconut oil. Coconut oil increases blood circulation that helps you to grow your eyebrows. Also, it helps in making the hair follicles healthy. Coconut oil contains vitamin E and iron content that makes the eyebrow hair grow healthy.

Olive Oil

Olive oil is the solution for a number of beauty-related issues. Apply some olive oil on your eyebrows before going to bed every day. You can wash it off the next morning in normal water. Use this every day for attaining those beautiful and thick eyebrows.

Onion Juice

Onion juice works best in case of hair growth. This common item used for cooking can do wonders to grow your eyebrows. Peel the onions and cut them into small pieces. Next, blend or grind them. Add a few drops of water to loosen the paste. Apply this on your eyebrows every day. Wash it off after 10 minutes in normal water.

Egg Yolk

Egg yolk or eggs per say is an age-old remedy for hair growth. It works best to grow your eyebrows at a faster rate than any other remedy. Separate the egg yolk from a whole egg. Apply this on your eyebrows and leave it on for 15-20 minutes in normal water. Use this remedy thrice a week for better results.

Fenugreek Seeds

Fenugreek seeds can be used to grow thick eyebrows. Eyebrows are attractive when they are thick and healthy. Soak a handful of fenugreek and leave it on overnight. Blend the soaked fenugreek seeds in order to make a paste. Apply this paste on your eyebrows. You can wash it off after 15 minutes.

Petroleum Jelly

Found in every Indian household, petroleum jelly can do wonders in growing your eyebrows. Apply some petroleum jelly on your eyebrows every day before you go to bed. You can wash it off the next day in normal water. Use this every day for faster and better results.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera can be used as another remedy. Aloe vera solves an umpteen number of beauty issues. It can also help you in growing thick and healthy eyebrows. Cut open an aloe vera leaf and squeeze it to take the gel out of it. Apply this gel on your eyebrows and rinse it off in normal water after 15 minutes. You can also use ready-made aloe vera gel that is available in the market, if you don't have fresh aloe vera leaves.

Milk

Milk has proteins that help in hair growth. The calcium helps in growing the eyebrow hair. Dip a cotton ball in milk and apply it on your eyebrows. Leave it on for 15 minutes and rinse it off in normal water. Apply this thrice a week and you can notice a huge difference.