Get Rid Of Dark Armpits In 7 Days!

Dark underarms are often embarrassing for many among us. It makes us lose our confidence to flaunt our favourite sleeveless tops.

Often, dark underarms can be caused due to the skin's response to exposure to certain elements. Shaving, excessive sweating, poor ventilation of underarms, use of alcohol-based deodorants and antiperspirants, accumulation of dead skin cells, etc., are some of the major factors causing dark under arms.

However, in some cases, dark underarms may also be caused due to a medical condition that is known as Acanthosis nigricans, which is often associated with insulin resistance, obesity, hormonal disorders, certain medications, and cancer.

So, first, you need to understand the cause and later treat it accordingly. If it's caused by a medical condition, then you need to consult a doctor and then take the medication accordingly.

If it is not, then the best way to treat this condition would be to use natural remedies. Here are some natural remedies to brighten your underarms in less than 10 days.

Lemon

Lemon works as a natural bleach and a powerful antibacterial and antiseptic agent.

Cut slice a lemon and rub it on the skin for a few minutes. Leave the juice on your skin for about 10 minutes and then wash the area thoroughly.

Baking Soda

Baking soda paste is another great remedy you can use at home to safely and effectively whiten your underarm skin. Mix some amount of baking soda and water to prepare a paste. Use the fine paste to scrub your underarms with. Leave it on for a few minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water. Do this repeatedly.

Sugar And Coconut Oil Scrub

Dead skin cells lead to a darker skin. So, removing dead skin from the underarms skin area is very important. Mix a teaspoon of sugar with a small amount of coconut oil and apply this under the arms. Scrub for a few seconds and wash away after some time.

Lemon With Olive Oil

Mix together 1 tbsp of lemon juice and 1 tbsp of olive oil and apply it on your armpits. Leave it on for 40 minutes and wash it off in lukewarm water. Repeat this every day for faster and better results.

Potato

Potato is considered to be a natural bleaching agent, which helps in making the skin brighter. Just rub a thin slice of potato on your underarms.

Also, you can grate a potato and apply it on the affected area and leave it to dry for 15 to 20 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Milk

Milk contains vitamins and minerals, which can help soften and brighten the skin tone. Apply a tablespoon of raw milk to the affected area. Massage for a few minutes and then leave it on for 20 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water. Repeat the process twice or thrice in a day for better results.

Honey

Honey is a natural home remedy for many health and beauty-related ailments. Take some raw honey and apply it on your underarms, in order to brighten your underarms. You can also mix it with other remedies such as milk, aloe vera, and coconut oil instead of raw honey to prepare an even more effective remedy.

Tomato

Tomato can also be used at home to whiten dark patches on the underarms naturally in a week. Squeeze out the juice from a fresh tomato and apply it evenly on the affected areas, or after shaving. You will also need to repeat this twice or thrice in a day for a week.

Cucumber

Cucumber is also a great natural bleaching agent you can use to safely get rid of the dark patches in the armpits. Extract the cucumber juice, and mix it with a little turmeric powder and lemon juice. Apply the paste on the dark patches, leave it on for some time and then wash it off with water. It is not a one-time remedy, you will have to repeat using it for better and faster results.

Lemon And Sugar Scrub

This amazing scrub can help you in brightening the under arms. Mix 1 tbsp of sugar and a few drops of lemon juice and scrub this gently on the armpits. Let it stay for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, wash it off in normal water.