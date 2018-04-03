Home Remedies Using Neem Leaves For Skin And Hair Care

Every woman dreams of having a healthy skin and damage-free hair. Long, silky smooth, untangled tresses and glowing skin not only enhance the appearance but also are a factor of confidence for women.

Today's lifestyle has given way to an umpteen number of beauty problems, including hair fall, premature greying, dull skin, etc. These may be due to pollution, lack of proper food intake or diet, vitamins, etc.

However, there can be nothing better than solving these problems naturally. One such ingredient which is an all-time solution for most of the hair and skin-related problems is neem leaves.

Known for its antibacterial properties, usually neem leaves are known for their medicinal values from centuries. Neem leaves are used as an agent for the hair and skin protection. It has the required amount of nutrients and vitamins in order to stimulate hair growth and protect our skin from other beauty-related problems. Moreover, neem leaves have antioxidants and amino acids that reduce hair fall to a great extent.

So, let us see the positive effects of using neem leaves for enhancing beauty.

For The Skin

For A Glowing Skin

Grind neem leaves in a blender to make it into a fine paste. Add a pinch of turmeric powder to it and mix everything well. Apply this paste on the skin for a couple of days and the result is clear and glowing skin (which is also effective for acne-prone skin).

For Wrinkle-free Skin

Take some neem leaves powder and multani mitti, then add a few drops of rose water and make a fine paste. Apply it on your face and neck. Wash it off once it dries. Neem leaves fight off free radicals in the skin, leaving your skin supple and healthy. Multani mitti absorbs excess oil and heals the skin.

To Reduce Pimple Scars

Pimple scars are very stubborn and will not easily get away from the skin. You can treat them easily with neem leaves. Make a paste of neem leaves and add a few drops of lemon juice. Mix it well, apply it on the affected area and leave it on for 10-12 minutes. Then, wash it off with normal water. Lemon juice is a natural astringent, which will give you an effective result over time when used with neem leaves.

For The Hair

Increases Hair Growth

Since neem leaves consist of natural hair-growing nutrients, using this ingredient will help you to grow your hair.

All you require is some neem leaves and yogurt. Take some neem leaves and mix it with yogurt in order to make it into a paste. Apply this mixture on your hair, covering your roots. In order to see a faster result, do this regularly twice a week.

Reduces Hair Fall

Neem leaves also have the quality to prevent the thinning of hair and thus prevent hair loss. Mix some neem leaves with milk to make a paste. Apply the paste on your hair and wait for an hour or two. Wash it off thoroughly. Follow this regularly to reduce hair fall to a great extent.

Prevents Premature Greying

Medically, premature greying has a lot of reasons. These may be due to the high usage of chemicals on hair, due to stress and even heredity. Neem leaves in this scenario protect your hair from greying at an early age. Heat some virgin olive oil and add some neem leaves into it. When the oil turns green in colour, apply it on to your scalp and wash it off after 30 minutes.

For Chemically Treated Hair

Hair loses its strength after it is chemically treated. Hair experts often advice you to take a proper care of the hair after it is treated chemically. Here, neem leaves come to your rescue to protect your hair. Heat coconut oil and add some neem leaves into it. Let the neem leaves soak completely. Apply it on to your hair and scalp and wash it off with a shampoo.