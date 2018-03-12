Five Beauty Hacks Of Toothpaste

Toothpaste is one of the basic ingredients that we use in our everyday life. The primary use of a toothpaste is for cleaning our teeth. But did you know that a toothpaste can be used for a lot more beauty purposes? Yes, you read that right!
This common domestic item can be used for several beauty issues, ranging from skin, hair, lips, etc. Why do you have to go to salons and treat these issues when you have the all-in-one solution at your home?
Here are five ways to naturally use toothpaste for your complete beauty care. Before going to the remedies, keep in mind that the toothpaste to be used in all the remedies is supposed to be the white one. Although you find several types of toothpastes in the market these days, white toothpaste works the best for beauty purposes.
So, let's have a look at the 5 cool beauty remedies or beauty hacks of toothpaste.
1. Removes Dark Spots
We all face the problem of pimples and acne. However, it's possible to treat those overnight with toothpaste.
Ingredients:
2 teaspoons of toothpaste
2 teaspoons of aloe vera gel
How to do:
Mix 2 teaspoons of aloe vera gel and 2 teaspoons of toothpaste in a bowl. Make sure to mix it well, in order to avoid the formation of lumps. Apply this thick paste on your face with the help of a cotton pad. Do this before going to bed every day and wash it off in lukewarm water. Repeat this remedy until all your acne and pimples are gone.
2. Removes Acne And Pimple Overnight
We all face the problem of pimples and acne. However, it's possible to treat those overnight with toothpaste.
Ingredients:
2 teaspoons of toothpaste
2 teaspoons of aloe vera gel
How to do:
Mix 2 teaspoons of aloe vera gel and 2 teaspoons of toothpaste in a bowl. Make sure to mix it well, in order to avoid the formation of lumps. Apply this thick paste on your face with the help of a cotton pad. Do this before going to bed every day and wash it off in lukewarm water. Repeat this remedy until all your acne and pimples are gone.
3. Reduces Split Ends
Toothpaste can also be used for hair care, especially in getting rid of the split ends. It also helps in making the hair smooth and damage free.
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon of toothpaste
1 mashed banana
How to do:
In a bowl, add mashed banana. Now, add 1 tablespoon of toothpaste and mix them well to make a thick paste. Apply this mixture on your split ends and the entire hair. Leave it on for 25 minutes and then rinse it off with a mild shampoo. You can do this once in a month. After the first use itself, you can notice the difference.
4. Brighten Your Lips Instantly
Another way in which toothpaste works as a beauty care, is by making the lips look brighter and pink instantly. It helps in removing the uneven tone of your lips.
Ingredients:
1 teaspoon of honey
1 teaspoon of toothpaste
How to do:
In a bowl, add 1 teaspoon of honey and 1 teaspoon of toothpaste. Mix them well in order to avoid the formation of lumps. Make sure that you brush your lips gently for exfoliation. After exfoliating, apply the mixture on your lips. Repeat this once in a month to see the results faster. This remedy helps in making the lips look pink and soft.
5. Removes Unwanted Hair
One beauty issue that every woman faces is unwanted hair growth. Although there are ways to remove it chemically, most of us opt for a natural remedy. This toothpaste remedy will help you to remove unwanted hair permanently with its regular use.
Ingredients:
1 spoon of toothpaste
2 spoons of gram flour
4-5 spoons of milk
How to do:
In a bowl, add all the above-mentioned ingredients and mix them well. Apply this mixture on the body part with your fingers. Leave it on for 20-25 minutes. After 25 minutes, rub the mixture with a cotton pad opposite to the direction of the hair growth. Use this twice a week to see faster results.
Related Articles
- 7 Simple Hacks To Get That Perfect Eyeliner Style
- Tips To Apply The Perfect Matte Lipstick
- No Diet. No Exercise. 11 Weight Loss Hacks that Actually Work!
- Five Beauty Mishaps And How To Fix Them!
- Simple Beauty Secrets Or Hacks That Every Girl Should Know
- Simple Anti-ageing Skin Hacks & Tricks That Can Be Followed Every Day At Home
- 10+ Makeup Hacks That You Can Follow Every Day, As Suggested By Beauty Experts
- Hacks For Oily Hair When There's No Time For Shampoo
- Make Your Foundation Last Long With These Very Easy-to-do Hacks
- How To Replenish Energy After A Workout
- 10 Makeup Hacks To Follow When Running Very Late For Work
- Quick And Easy Beauty Hacks For A Stress-free Look
- How To Deal With Fever When Pregnant
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.