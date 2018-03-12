Five Beauty Hacks Of Toothpaste

1. Removes Dark Spots

2. Removes Acne And Pimple Overnight

We all face the problem of pimples and acne. However, it's possible to treat those overnight with toothpaste.

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons of toothpaste

2 teaspoons of aloe vera gel

How to do:

Mix 2 teaspoons of aloe vera gel and 2 teaspoons of toothpaste in a bowl. Make sure to mix it well, in order to avoid the formation of lumps. Apply this thick paste on your face with the help of a cotton pad. Do this before going to bed every day and wash it off in lukewarm water. Repeat this remedy until all your acne and pimples are gone.

3. Reduces Split Ends

Toothpaste can also be used for hair care, especially in getting rid of the split ends. It also helps in making the hair smooth and damage free.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of toothpaste

1 mashed banana

How to do:

In a bowl, add mashed banana. Now, add 1 tablespoon of toothpaste and mix them well to make a thick paste. Apply this mixture on your split ends and the entire hair. Leave it on for 25 minutes and then rinse it off with a mild shampoo. You can do this once in a month. After the first use itself, you can notice the difference.

4. Brighten Your Lips Instantly

Another way in which toothpaste works as a beauty care, is by making the lips look brighter and pink instantly. It helps in removing the uneven tone of your lips.



Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of honey

1 teaspoon of toothpaste

How to do:

In a bowl, add 1 teaspoon of honey and 1 teaspoon of toothpaste. Mix them well in order to avoid the formation of lumps. Make sure that you brush your lips gently for exfoliation. After exfoliating, apply the mixture on your lips. Repeat this once in a month to see the results faster. This remedy helps in making the lips look pink and soft.

5. Removes Unwanted Hair

One beauty issue that every woman faces is unwanted hair growth. Although there are ways to remove it chemically, most of us opt for a natural remedy. This toothpaste remedy will help you to remove unwanted hair permanently with its regular use.

Ingredients:

1 spoon of toothpaste

2 spoons of gram flour

4-5 spoons of milk

How to do:

In a bowl, add all the above-mentioned ingredients and mix them well. Apply this mixture on the body part with your fingers. Leave it on for 20-25 minutes. After 25 minutes, rub the mixture with a cotton pad opposite to the direction of the hair growth. Use this twice a week to see faster results.