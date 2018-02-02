10 Effective Homemade Blackhead Remover Scrubs

1. Baking Soda, Lemon Juice And Raw Milk:

Baking soda does not contain any harsh chemicals and it cleans the skin pores and prevents the formation of blackheads. Baking soda acts as a natural cleanser and it neutralizes the pH levels of the skin.

This, in turn, allows the skin to produces less oil and prevents the formation of blackheads. It exfoliates the dead skin cells and its anti-inflammatory properties help to soothe the skin.

Lemon is a natural astringent, which means it helps the skin in regulating the oil production, cleans the skin pores, and tightens the skin, and prevents the formation of blackheads.

Lemon juice helps to shrink the pores on your skin and makes the skin clean and fresh.

Raw milk is loaded with vitamin B, alpha-hydroxy acid, calcium and other antioxidants, which aid in nourishing the skin. Raw milk is a natural cleanser.

It helps to remove all the dirt and excess oil from the skin pores and prevents blackheads.

Method:

Take two tablespoons of baking soda, one tablespoon of lemon juice, and two tablespoons of raw milk.

Mix these ingredients properly and apply it on your face and on the affected areas, like the chin and nose.

Leave the mixture on your face for 5 minutes and let it dry a little.

Now, with wet fingers, massage the mixture on your face in a circular motion.

Wash it off with normal water.

Pat dry your skin and apply a toner.

Repeat this process once a week.

2. Brown Sugar, Lemon Juice And Honey:

Brown sugar is a natural humectant, which is great for moisturizing your skin. It also helps to exfoliate the dead skin cells and removes excess oil from the pores of your skin and prevents the formation of blackheads.

Honey helps to extract the dirt from the skin pores and clears blackheads. Honey contains antioxidants, antiseptic, and antibacterial properties that remove blackheads and nourish the skin.

Method:

Take one tablespoon of brown sugar, two tablespoons of lemon juice, and one tablespoon of honey.

Mix all these ingredients together and apply them on your face.

Massage your face gently, especially on your nose and chin, for 15 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Use this remedy once a week.

3. Egg White And Honey:

Egg white contains lysozyme, an astringent which helps to shrink large pores on your skin and reduces the accumulation of excess oil on the skin surface.

The proteins present in egg white absorb sebum from the skin and prevent blackheads. Egg white also contains vitamins and amino acids, which help in the regeneration of skin cells.

Method:

Take an egg white and mix one tablespoon of honey.

Apply this mixture on your face and allow it to dry.Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this process every day for clean and clear skin.

It not only removes blackheads, but also nourishes the skin.

4. Sugar And Egg White:

Sugar acts as a natural exfoliator and removes the dead skin cells and dirt from the skin. Sugar contains glycolic acid, which helps to maintain the oil balance in the skin, and prevents excess sebum production.

Method:

Break two eggs and separate the egg whites from it.

Whisk the egg white and then add one tablespoon of sugar in it.

Apply this mixture all over your face, concentrating more on the nose and chin.

Massage this mixture with your fingertips for 5-10 minutes.

Leave it on for another 30 minutes and then rinse it off with cool water.Repeat this process 2-3 times in a week.

5. Salt And Lemon:

Salt contains natural antibacterial properties that helps to exfoliate the dead skin cells. The fine granules of salt make it an amazing exfoliating agent that helps to remove impurities and blackheads.

Method:

Mix one tablespoon of salt, one teaspoon of lemon, and one teaspoon of distilled water in a clean bowl.

Apply this mixture evenly on your face and gently scrub it in a circular motion for 5-10 minutes.

Wash it off with cool water.

Repeat this process 2 times in a week.

6. Cinnamon, Lemon Juice And Honey:

Cinnamon is an amazing spice, which is not only used for cooking but has many benefits for the skin. Its antibacterial properties help to fight against the pimples, acne and blackheads.

It helps to open up the pores of your skin and regulates blood flow. It is also a good moisturizer for the skin.

Method:

Add one tablespoon of cinnamon powder, one tablespoon of lemon juice, and two tablespoons of honey in a bowl.

Mix these ingredients properly and apply it on your face, concentrating more on the chin and nose.

Massage it in a circular motion for 5-10 minutes.

Repeat this process once in a week.

7. Oatmeal, Turmeric And Lemon Juice:

Oatmeal contains saponin, which helps to remove the accumulated dirt, dead skin cells, and impurities from the skin pores, which often leads to blackheads. Oatmeal is a great exfoliator, as it exfoliates the impurities from the skin pores without damaging the skin.

It also acts as a natural absorbent, meaning it soaks up the excess oil from the face which, in turn, reduces acne and blackheads.

Turmeric has powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help to remove blackheads.

Method:

In a bowl, mix one tablespoon of ground oatmeal powder, two tablespoons of lemon juice, and 1/4th teaspoon of turmeric powder.

Apply this mixture on your face and massage it gently on the affected area for 2-3 minutes.

Leave the scrub on your face for 15 minutes.Wash it off with cool water.Repeat this process 2-3 times in a week.

8. Green Tea:

Green tea is packed with vitamins and antioxidants, which helps to control the production of excess oil from the skin and removes blackheads.

Method:

Boil one cup of water and then remove it from the heat.Add two tablespoons of organic green tea and let it sit for one hour.Pour the liquid in another vessel.

Dip a cotton ball in the liquid and dab it on the affected areas, like the nose and chin.Allow the liquid to dry for 10 minutes.Rinse it off with cool water.

Pat dry and use a moisturizer.

9. Apple Cider Vinegar:

The antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties present in ACV help to remove the bacteria and microbes that are trapped in the skin pores, which prevents blackheads. ACV balances the pH levels in the skin, and reduces the excess oil production.

Method:

Pour apple cider vinegar in a bowl.

Dab a small amount of apple cider vinegar with the help of a cotton ball on the blackheads affected skin areas.

Let it sit on your skin for 2 minutes.Wash it off with normal water.Repeat this process 2-3 times in a day.

10. Tomatoes, Oatmeal And Honey:

Tomatoes are rich in vitamin A, vitamin C and citric acid, which aids to remove blackheads. Tomatoes can be used alone to treat blackheads or it can be used with other ingredients like avocado, lemon juice, honey, etc.

Method:

In a bowl, mix a cup of oatmeal, one tablespoon of honey, and juice of three tomatoes.

Mix these ingredients properly and make it into a smooth paste.

Scrub the paste on your face, concentrating more on your nose and chin.Let it sit for 10 minutes.Rinse it off with normal water.Repeat this process every day for clear skin.