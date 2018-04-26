Does Lemon Help In Brightening Your Dark Underarms? Find Out

Dark underarms are often embarrassing for many among us, especially if we're not able to flaunt our bodies with sleeveless tops.

Often, dark underarms can be thought of as the skin's response to exposure to certain elements. Some of the main causes of dark underarms are shaving, regular use of hair-removing creams, excessive sweating, poor ventilation of underarms, accumulation of dead skin cells, and use of alcohol-based deodorants and antiperspirants.

However, in some cases, dark underarms may also be the result of a medical condition that is known as acanthosis nigricans, which is often associated with insulin resistance, obesity, hormonal disorders, certain medications, and cancer.

So, first, you need to understand the cause and later treat it accordingly. If it's caused by a medical condition, then you need to consult a doctor and then take medication accordingly.

If it is not, then the best way to treat this condition would be to use natural remedies. Here are some natural remedies to brighten your underarms in less than 10 days.

Lemon

Lemon works as a natural bleach and a powerful antibacterial and antiseptic agent.

To remove dead skin cells and lighten your underarms, cut a lemon and rub it on the skin for a few minutes. Leave the juice on your skin for about 10 minutes and then wash the area thoroughly.

Lemon And Sugar Scrub

This amazing scrub can help you in brightening the underarms. Mix 1 tbsp of sugar and a few drops of lemon juice and scrub this gently on the armpits. Let it stay for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, wash it off in normal water.

Lemon With Olive Oil

Mix together 1 tbsp of lemon juice and 1 tbsp of olive oil and apply it on your armpits. Leave it for 40 minutes and wash it off in lukewarm water. Repeat this every day for faster and better results.

Other Remedies

Baking Soda

Baking soda paste is another great remedy you can use at home to safely and effectively whiten your underarms. Mix some amount of baking soda and water to prepare a paste. Use the fine paste to scrub your underarms. Leave it on for a few minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water. Do this repeatedly.

Sugar And Coconut Oil Scrub

Dead skin cells lead to a darker skin. So, removing dead skin from the underarms skin area is very important. Mix a teaspoon of sugar with a small amount of coconut oil and apply this under the arms. Scrub for a few seconds and wash away after some time.

Potato

Potato is considered to be a natural bleaching agent, which helps in making the skin brighter. Just rub a thin slice of potato on your underarms. You can also grate the potato and apply the juice to the affected area, allow it to dry for 15 to 20 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Milk

Milk contains vitamins and minerals, which can help soften and brighten the skin tone. Apply a tablespoon of raw milk to the affected area. Massage for a few minutes and then leave it on for 20 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water. Repeat the process twice or thrice in a day for better results.

Honey

Honey is a natural home remedy for many health and beauty ailments. You can apply some raw honey on your underarms in order to brighten your underarms. Instead of applying pure honey, you can also mix it with other remedies such as milk, aloe vera, and coconut oil to prepare an even more effective remedy.

Tomato

Tomato can also be used at home to whiten dark patches naturally in a week. Simply extract the juice from a fresh tomato and apply it evenly on the affected areas, or after shaving. You will also need to repeat this twice or thrice in a day for a week.

Cucumber

Cucumber is also a great natural bleaching agent you can use to safely get rid of the dark patches in the armpits. Extract the cucumber juice, and mix it with a little turmeric powder and lemon juice. Apply the paste on the dark patches, leave it on for some time and then wash it off with water. It is not a one-time remedy, you will have to repeat using it for better and faster results.