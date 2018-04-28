DIY Foot Scrub To Keep Your Feet Clean

While most of us only concentrate on making our face and hands appear clean and brighter, it is equally important to take care of our feet.

Although there are an umpteen ready-made creams that are available in the market to solve this issue, it might take time and a lot of money. Also, going to parlors for regular pedicures is great, but it's not the only solution for attaining healthy and beautiful feet. You need to follow a full proper foot care routine.

There are many easy foot care tips and tricks that can enhance the natural beauty of your feet, provide pain relief, protect against bacterial and fungal infections as well as ensure optimal moisturization.

Yes! Here is a complete guide on what to do and what not to do to make your feet look pretty and soft.

Coconut Oil + Salt Foot Scrub

This foot scrub suits all skin types and is mainly used for cracked heels. Coconut oil is the age-old solution for most of the skin-related issues.

Ingredients:

¼th cup coconut oil

1 cup salt

2-3 drops of any essential oil

How To Use:

1. Mix all the above-mentioned ingredients together in a jar.

2. Keep this aside for a few days.

3. Use this to scrub your feet for at least 20 minutes once in a week.

4. Wash it off in normal water after 20 minutes.

Olive Oil + Brown Sugar Scrub

Ingredients:

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp baking soda

How To Use:

1. In a bowl, add brown sugar, olive oil and baking soda.

2. Mix all the ingredients well.

3. Apply this scrub on your feet and gently scrub in a circular motion.

4. Leave it on for 20 minutes and then rinse it off.

Baking Soda Scrub

Baking soda helps in relieving the pain and aches. This easy-to-do scrub is the perfect solution for all the skin problems.

Ingredients:

3 tbsp baking soda

1 tbsp water

How To Use:

1. Mix together 3 tbsp of baking soda and water.

2. Stir well to make a thick paste.

3. Apply it to your feet and massage it in a circular motion.

4. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

5. Wash it off in normal water.

Sugar + Milk Scrub

Milk contains lactic acid that helps in moisturizing and brightening the skin, whereas sugar is known to be a natural exfoliator.

Ingredients:

2 cups milk

2 cups lukewarm water

3 tbsp sugar

How To Use:

1. Mix together milk and sugar.

2. Add lukewarm water and stir well.

3. Apply this mixture on your feet and gently massage.

4. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

5. Wash it off in normal water.

6. Repeat this remedy twice a week or faster and better results.

Yogurt + Sugar Scrub

Yogurt helps in removing the blemishes and also kills the bacteria and in removing the dead cells of the skin.

Ingredients:

½ cup yogurt

2 tbsp sugar

How To Use:

1. Add half a cup of fresh, unflavoured yogurt in a bowl.

2. Add 2 tablespoons of sugar into it and mix it well.

3. Apply this mixture on your feet and gently scrub in a circular motion.

4. Wash it off with normal water and pat dry.

Coffee + Sugar Scrub

The caffeine present in the coffee grounds acts as an antioxidant. This scrub helps in improving the skin tone.

Ingredients:

½ cup coffee powder

½ cup sugar

1 tbsp coconut/olive oil

How To Use:

1. Mix the sugar with the coffee grounds.

2. Add the oil to this mixture.

3. This holds the scrub together and makes it easier to apply.

4. Apply this on your feet and leave it on for 10 minutes.

5. Later, wash it off in normal water.