Coconut Oil Beauty Hacks That You Didn't Know

What if I tell you just one and only one ingredient can help you in enhancing your beauty? Yes, you read that right! Coconut oil is the cure-all ingredient which can be used in many ways apart from cooking and using it as a hair oil.

Today's lifestyle has given way to an umpteen number of beauty problems, including hair fall, premature greying, dull skin, etc. However, there can be nothing better than solving these problems naturally.

These may be due to pollution, lack of proper food intake or diet, vitamins, etc. Yes, we all know that coconut oil can help you to solve the above-said issues. But did you know that coconut oil can also be used as a hack in our day-to-day beauty regime?

Coconut oil is used in many natural beauty products, and for a good reason. It's naturally antibacterial and antifungal in nature. Coconut oil acts as an excellent moisturizer for the skin, it penetrates into hair better than other oils.

So, let us see some beauty benefits/hacks using coconut oil for enhancing beauty.

1. Makeup Remover

Coconut oil can do wonders in removing makeup, even if it is waterproof. Especially you can easily remove the darkest of the darkest eye makeup with coconut oil. Dab some coconut oil on a cotton pad or ball and apply it on your face or your eye. Coconut oil helps in melting your makeup. After it is melted, rinse off in cold water. You can use this every day to remove your make up.

2. Moisturizer

Coconut oil is rich in fatty acids, making it an effective moisturizer, and it gets absorbed quickly. It helps to even out the skin tone and calm down redness on the face. It also helps in making the skin soft and radiant. Apply some coconut oil, instead of ready-made moisturizers and you can see a huge difference. And, moreover, coconut oil makes your skin look more glowy and shiny.

3. As A Primer

Primer is a base, which is usually applied on the face before applying makeup, so that it lasts longer. Coconut oil can be used as an excellent primer. Before applying your foundation, take some coconut oil and apply it all over your face gently. Coconut oil not only helps in keeping your makeup longer, but also helps to keep your face hydrated.

4. Lip Balm

Once you start using coconut oil, you can completely forget about chapped lips. All you have to do is store some coconut oil in a small container, so that you can carry it everywhere. Just keep applying this on your lips throughout the day, keeping it moisturized and hydrated. Remember to store the coconut oil either in a plastic or aluminum container.

5. Sunscreen

Coconut oil helps in protecting our skin from the harmful UV rays. Though plenty of sunscreen products are available in the market, all of them contain chemicals of one kind or the other. Coconut oil is harmless and is more effective. Just apply some coconut oil all over your body before stepping out of your house. This will help you to protect your skin as well as help you in getting rid of dry and dull-looking skin.

6. Lice Remedy

Lice on our hair can turn out to be really embarrassing at times. So, it is important to treat them and coconut oil is the best and effective method for this. Let us see how.

Ingredients:

Apple cider vinegar

Coconut oil

Method:

First, rinse your hair in apple cider vinegar. Apple cider vinegar acts as a cleanser. After the vinegar on your hair has dried out, apply coconut oil all over your hair from the roots to tips. Leave it on for 12-24 hours. After that, you can wash it off with a mild shampoo. This will definitely help to treat lice in the first use itself. Keep repeating this twice a week to see better and faster results.

7. Under-eye Cream

The skin under the eyes is delicate and thin, making it prone to fine lines and dark circles. If you are not ready to spend enough for an under-eye cream, coconut oil is the best. Just rub a little amount of the oil between your fingers to warm it up, and pat it under your eyes.

8. Teeth Whitening

Swish your mouth with 1 tablespoon of coconut oil for about 2 minutes. Do this before you brush your teeth normally with a toothpaste. This technique, otherwise known as oil pulling, will help you to whiten your teeth instantly. Also, you can mix it with one tablespoon of baking soda to whiten your teeth.

9. Breath Freshener

Coconut oil contains antifungal and antibacterial properties. Gargling for 20 minutes with a spoonful of oil can help clear up germs in the mouth, leading to a fresher breath, whiter teeth and healthier gums. This process is also known as oil pulling.

10. Treats Dandruff

Dandruff and dry scalp go hand in hand. To moisture your roots, a coconut oil treatment is required. Just apply lightly to roots and massage in, which will also stimulate hair growth. Apply coconut oil and leave it on for 3 minutes. After 30 minutes, wash it off with a mild shampoo. Do this twice a week, so that you can get rid of dandruff quickly.

11. Hair Mask

Coconut oil helps in leaving your smooth and soft. For this, you can use it in the form of a mask. After shampooing, simply apply a small amount of the oil to wet hair strands and twist your hair into a bun. Wait for five minutes, and rinse in normal water. Smooth and shiny tresses are all yours.