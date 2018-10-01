Can Toothpaste Help In Hair Removal?

For most of the women out there, nothing can be more horrifying and painful than hair removal. Removal of unwanted hair is essential to keep the area clean and well groomed and we visit the salons to get the threading and waxing done.

But what if we tell you that you can easily attempt hair removal at home without any pain? Yes, you heard that right. Another thing that will surprise you will be the ingredient used for that. In this article, we'll be giving you hair removal solutions using toothpaste.

Toothpaste can be used with other ingredients like gram flour, lemon, etc., to remove unwanted hair without any pain. Now, let us see how to prepare the recipe and use it to remove unwanted hair effectively.

Toothpaste And Gram Flour For Hair Removal

Ingredients

1 tbsp toothpaste

4-5 tsp milk

2 tsp gram flour

How to do

Take a clean bowl. Add gram flour and the toothpaste. Make sure that you use only white toothpaste for this purpose. Finally, add raw milk and mix all the ingredients well to make a paste. If you feel that the mixture is too thick you can add a few more drops of raw milk and use it. Your home-made toothpaste hair removal cream is ready to use.

How to use

Take a generous amount of the toothpaste mixture and apply it on the areas where you have unwanted hair. Take a cotton pad or ball and rub it on the applied paste. Rub it in the direction opposite to the direction of the hair growth. Keep doing this until all the unwanted hair is removed. You might have to do it 2-3 times. After the hair is completely removed, wash the area with normal water thoroughly. Finally, apply a moisturiser on the area where you have removed your hair.

This remedy will help you in removing the unwanted hair effectively without causing pain and damage to the skin. Make sure not to repeat this remedy more than twice a week to avoid damage on the skin due to overuse.

Toothpaste And Sugar Scrub For Hair Removal

Ingredients

1 tsp toothpaste

½ tsp lemon juice

1 tsp sugar

How to prepare

Mix together white toothpaste and granulated sugar in a bowl. Add a few drops of lemon juice. Blend all the ingredients in the bowl together to make a paste.

How to use

Take some of this mixture and apply on the body part which needs hair removal. Gently scrub it in a circular motion for a few minutes and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Use normal water to wash it off after 20 minutes.