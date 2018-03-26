Brighten Your Underarms In Less Than 10 Days

1. Sugar And Coconut Oil Scrub

Dead skin cells lead to a darker skin. So, removing dead skin from the underarms skin area is very important. Mix a teaspoon of sugar with a small amount of coconut oil and apply this under the arms. Scrub for a few seconds and wash away after some time.

2. Potato

Potato is considered to be a natural bleaching agent, which helps in making the skin brighter. Just rub a thin slice of potato on your underarms. You can also grate the potato and apply the juice to the affected area, allow it to dry for 15 to 20 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

3. Lemon

Lemon also works as a natural bleach and a powerful antibacterial and antiseptic agent.

To remove dead skin cells and lighten your underarms, cut a lemon and rub it on the skin for a few minutes. Leave the juice on your skin for about 10 minutes and then wash the area thoroughly.

4. Milk

Milk contains vitamins and minerals which can soften and brighten the skin tone. Apply a tablespoon of raw milk to the affected area. Massage for a few minutes and then leave it on for 20 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water. Repeat the process twice or thrice in a day for better results.

5. Honey

Honey is a natural home remedy for many health and beauty ailments. You can apply some raw honey on your underarms in order to brighten your underarms. Instead of applying pure honey, you can also mix it with other remedies such as milk, aloe vera, and coconut oil to prepare an even more effective remedy.

6. Tomato

Tomato can also be used at home to whiten dark patches naturally in a week. Simply extract the juice from a fresh tomato and apply it evenly on the affected areas, or after shaving. You will also need to repeat this twice or thrice in a day for a week.

7. Cucumber

Cucumber is also a great natural bleaching agent you can use to safely get rid of the dark patches in the armpits. Extract the cucumber juice, and mix it with a little turmeric powder and lemon juice. Apply the paste on the dark patches, leave it on for some time and then wash it off with water. It is not a one-time remedy, you will have to repeat using it for better and faster results.

8. Baking Soda

Baking soda paste is another great remedy you can use at home to safely and effectively whiten your underarms. Mix a some amount of baking soda and water to prepare a paste. Use the fine paste to scrub your underarms. Leave it on for a few minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water. Do this repeatedly.