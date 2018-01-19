Blueberries: To Tighten Pores And Boost Hair Growth

1. Combats Signs Of Ageing

Enriched with vitamin A, blueberries are age-defying fruits that can effectively combat signs of ageing such as wrinkles, fine lines, etc. Using this fruit for skin care routine can help you achieve a youthful glow on your skin.

2. Maintains Skin’s pH Balance

Another incredible benefit of using blueberries for skin care is that it helps maintain the skin's pH balance. That is why it is often used as a skin toner. Not only does it up the hydration factor but also makes your skin appear fresh and dewy.

3. Tightens Pores

A powerhouse of antioxidants and vitamins, blueberries can also help your skin by tightening the pores and preventing them from getting clogged up. And tight, clean pores are essential for your skin's health and appearance. So, help your skin stay radiant and beautiful by including this incredible fruit in your beauty routine.

4. Removes Dead Skin Cells

Your skin constantly sloughs off dead cells. Build-up of these dead cells can lead to breakouts. However, with the help of blueberries, it is possible to prevent that from happening. As the powerful antioxidants present in this fruit can effectively remove dead skin cells thereby keeping breakouts at bay.

5. Nourishes Skin

Blueberries are packed with skin-nourishing vitamins that can boost your skin's overall health and significantly improve its appearance. It fights off the free radicals that damage skin and also help revive your skin.

6. Eliminates Dark Circles

This is another benefit of using blueberries for skin care purposes. The high content of vitamin E in this fruit can lighten dark circles and leave the skin around your eyes looking fresh and youthful.

7. Prevents Greying Of Hair

The age-defying properties of blueberries can also prevent premature greying of hair. That is why there are a lot of women around the globe who use blueberries hair pack to make sure that their hair strands do not lose their natural colour with age.

8. Boosts Hair Growth

Packed with various hair-benefiting antioxidants, blueberries can encourage hair growth like no other fruit can. Treating your hair and scalp with blueberry hair mask can make your dream of long locks come true.

9. Prevents Product Buildup On Scalp

Using different hair products like shampoo, conditioner, serum, mousse, etc., can lead to product build-up on your scalp area. This in turn can lead to various troubling hair problems. However, with the help of blueberries, it is very much possible to keep the scalp squeaky clean. The vitamins present in this fruit can eliminate impurities from your scalp and ward off unappealing hair conditions.

10. Adds Volume To Hair

This is the last benefit of using blueberries for hair care purposes. The goodness of this fruit enables it to strengthen the hair shaft and combat unsightly problems like hair thinning. Treat your hair with this fruit to be able to flaunt thick and lustrous locks.