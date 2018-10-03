10 Best Body Massage Oils & Their Benefits

There is nothing more relaxing and rejuvenating than treating yourself to a good body massage after a tiring day at work. It helps to relieve muscle and joint pain, relax your tired muscles, and even melts away your stress. Body massages are indeed good. And, they become more enjoyable if you use a good quality oil.
The reason behind using a good quality oil is that it seeps easily into your body, making your whole body relax. These body massage oils help to hydrate, nourish, and moisturise your skin, leaving it soft and supple. While you might have known and used a few common oils such as coconut oil, almond oil, and olive oil, there are some others that you might not be aware of - but they are equally good and definitely deserve a place in your skin & body care regime.
But how do you choose which body massage oil is best suited for you? To help you understand the different types of massage oils and their benefits, here's a list of 10 best body oils to choose from:
Coconut Oil
People often think that coconut oil is sticky and greasy. But that's not the case. It is exactly the opposite of it. Coconut oil is non-sticky and easily gets absorbed into your skin, making it a premium choice for body massage. Coconut oil is extensively used in deep tissue body massages as well as reflexology.
Benefits of coconut oil
- It moisturises your skin
- It is rich in vitamin E and prevents premature ageing.
- It is a good carrier oil.
- It possesses antibacterial and anti-fungal properties.
- It is a natural moisturiser.
Sweet Almond Oil
Widely used in body massages, sweet almond oil is very mild and possesses anti-inflammatory properties. Apart from hydrating your skin, it also relieves itching and rashes. It works best for those dealing with skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis or dermatitis. It seeps easily into your skin.
Benefits of sweet almond oil
- It prevents skin damage caused by excessive exposure to the sun.
- It prevents suntan.
- It nourishes your skin.
- It provides relief to sore muscles.
Olive Oil
This oil is typically used for lighter body massages such as Swedish massage. It is greasy in nature and gets absorbed into your skin at a slow rate - which is why it is used in body massages that involve repetitive slow movements.
Benefits of olive oil
- It possesses therapeutic properties.
- It fights dry skin.
- It moisturises and nourishes your skin.
- It boosts blood circulation in your body.
Grape Seed Oil
Light in nature, grape seed oil makes your skin soft and supple. It gives your skin a rich feeling when thoroughly massaged with it. The most important thing to know about grape seed oil is that it has no odour and is a premium choice for a relaxing body massage.
Benefits of grape seed oil
- It contains resveratrol that possesses antimicrobial properties.
- It is rich in vitamin E and linoleic acid that keeps your skin away from any kind of inflammation.
- It is good carrier oil and can be easily mixed with essential oils to make oil concoctions.
Sesame Oil
One of the best body massage oils known to the world, sesame oil strengthens your muscles and relieves stress from your body. It also nourishes your bones and promotes physical strength.
Benefits of sesame oil
- It prevents skin from getting dry.
- It is rich in linoleic acid and possesses anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.
- It boosts blood circulation.
- It gives you soft skin.
Peanut Oil
This oil is mostly used in spas for body massages, however, some people might be allergic to it. If you are allergic to peanuts, as an alternative, you can simply opt for olive oil or coconut oil. Speaking of peanul oil and body massage, it is usually heated up slightly until it becomes lukewarm and is then massaged on your body.
Benefits of peanut oil
- It hydrates your skin.
- It contains vitamin E that nourishes and energize your skin.
- It relieves muscles and body pain.
- It has a mild aroma and is typically used for aromatherapy massage.
Argan Oil
Argan oil is used extensively in spas for body massage typically after a warm bath. It is light in nature and is non-greasy. It softens your skin naturally.
Benefits of argan oil
- It improves the elasticity of your body.
- It delays the signs of ageing.
- It moisturises your skin.
- It prevents dryness of the skin.
- It is used in deep tissue massage.
Jojoba Oil
It is one of the commonly used oils for body massage. Although known to many as an oil, it is actually a liquid plant wax that is used for treating a number of skin conditions. It is non-greasy and is considered to be a premium choice for treating back acne. It possesses antibacterial properties and is used mostly for back massages.
Benefits of jojoba oil
- It repairs skin damage.
- It is an excellent choice for aromatherapy massage.
- It can easily be mixed with essential oils to make oil concoctions.
- It prevents skin irritation.
Apricot Oil
It has a similar texture to that of sweet almond oil. It is rich in vitamin E and has a longer shelf life when compared to other body massage oils. It is light, non-greasy, and easily gets absorbed into your skin.
Benefits of apricot oil
- It treats a number of skin conditions such as psoriasis.
- It hydrates and nourishes your skin.
- It promotes skin healing.
- It tightens your skin and fights fine lines and wrinkles.
Pomegranate Seed Oil
This oil has a wonderful smell and is rich in polyphenolic compounds. It is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Pomegranate seed oil helps to main your skin's elasticity and is extremely light, making it a premium choice for deep tissue massages.
Benefits of pomegranate seed oil
- It hydrates your skin.
- It tightens your skin.
- It prevents premature ageing.
- It leaves a glowing effect on your skin after a deep tissue massage.
