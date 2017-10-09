7 Ways To Get Natural Facelift With Simple Yoga Poses

The ‘V’:

It is one of the easiest yoga poses that can be used for face-lifting. All you have to do is to make a ‘V' sign by using two fingers and positioning them at the end of the eyebrows.

Apply pressure and create a powerful squint. Once done, let the fingers go and relax your face to the normal position again. Repeat it again for at least six times. Finish the pose off by squeezing eyes shut for ten seconds. Now, just relax at the end and take deep breaths.

The Owl:

Make two ‘C' shapes with your fingers and place them around your eyes. When you place the fingers, relax your forehead and keep your eyes wide open. Repeat the same exercise for three times with a time-frame of ten seconds.

Puffer Fish:

This is one of the easiest yoga poses for face-lifting. As it concerns the cheeks, it would be good if you can apply some anti-acne face masks if you face breakouts. Puff out the cheeks and make your mouth as small as possible. For 30 seconds, gently tap the cheeks with the hands.

Circling The Eyes:

Place both of your index fingers to the corner of your eyebrows. Follow the arc of the eyebrows and tap gently around the eyes. Continue it under the eyes as well. Repeat the same method in the opposite way as well. Stroke outwards under the eyes from the nose, at least four times.

Kissing The Sky:

Tilt your head back and make the kissing pose and sound for ten times. Once done, relax and take a single deep breath. Now, exhale like you are blowing a kiss in front of you. Relax again, and repeat it two more times.

Chipmunk Cheeks:

Take a breath and close your mouth. Puff out the cheeks like a balloon. Repeat this same yoga method for 5 times. This may sound stupid, but it helps in keeping the cheeks in a healthy size. This yoga pose helps in toning the cheek muscles, so they don't look hollow.

Pucker Up:

One of the interesting most in this list is the pucker-up yoga pose. Suck in your cheeks like you are puckering up. Now, hold tight and try to smile against the friction. This will help in keeping the lips full and reducing the lines around the nose and mouth.