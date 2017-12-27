Amazing Remedies To Get Rid Of Brown Spots On Skin

Do you have prominent brown spots on your skin? Have you already tried a majority of spot-correcting creams and patches? Are you still looking for a way to get rid of these spots?
If you answered yes to all of the aforementioned questions, then do read on. As today at Boldsky, we've zeroed in on some of the most effective remedies for getting rid of stubborn brown spots.
Before we let you know about the remedies, let us take a look at some of the factors that cause these spots on your skin. While there are scores of internal as well as external factors that can cause brown spots, the most common ones are sun exposure, vitamin deficiencies and stress.
Though these brown spots are harmless in nature, their presence can make any woman feel conscious of her appearance.
If you wish to banish these spots, then it is best to make use of traditional remedies that are replete with skin bleaching agents.
Here, we've listed those remedies that can abate the prominence of brown spots on your skin:
1. Apple Cider Vinegar
- Just combine a little bit of apple cider vinegar with distilled water.
- Soak a cotton in the resulting material and rub it all over the brown spots on your skin.
- Let the remedy stay on for about 10-15 minutes before washing it off with cold water.
- Use this at-home treatment at least 3-4 times in a week to get rid of the stubborn spots.
2. Buttermilk
- Dip a cotton pad in freshly-made buttermilk.
- Place the cotton pad on the affected area and leave it there for 15 minutes.
- Later on, wash off your skin with lukewarm water.
- This specific remedy can be utilized 2-3 times in a week for noticeable results.
3. Castor Oil
- Take castor oil and apply it all over the troubled area on your skin.
- Let it stay there for a good 10-15 minutes.
- Afterwards, rinse your skin with tepid water.
- Thrice a week, use this remedy to fade away the brown spots on your skin.
4. Tomatoes
- Extract fresh tomato pulp and slather it all over the spots on your skin.
- Leave it to dry for about 20-25 minutes.
- Once done, wash it off with lukewarm water.
- Repeat the same process on a daily basis to remove brown spots from your skin.
5. Lemon
- Take 2 teaspoons of freshly extracted lemon juice and slather it all over the spots on your skin.
- Keep it on for a good 10-15 minutes before washing it off with tepid water.
- In a week, you can use this remedy 4-5 times in a week to get great results.
6. Sandalwood Powder
- Just mix 1 teaspoon of sandalwood powder with 1 tablespoon of rose water.
- Smear the prepared paste on the brown spots on your skin.
- Allow it to work its wonders for about 15 minutes before washing it off with tepid water.
- This traditional remedy can be used 2-3 times in a week to get visible results.
7. Yogurt
- Just slather fresh yogurt all over the troubled areas on your skin.
- Leave the remedy to dry for a good 10-15 minutes.
- Once done, rinse your skin with cold water and follow up by applying a light moisturizer.
- Try using this wonderful remedy on a daily basis to achieve great results.
8. Aloe Vera
- Extract fresh aloe vera gel and slather it all over the affected area on your skin.
- Permit this natural ingredient to stay on your skin for a good 10-15 minutes.
- Later on, rinse your skin with lukewarm water.
- This remedy can be used multiple times in a day to get speedy results.