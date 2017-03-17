Amazing Benefits Of Cranberry For Skin And Hair

1. For A Glowing Skin Due to a high amount of antioxidants present in the cranberry, it can help to give you a glowing and supple skin. It helps to fight against free radicals, which are responsible for dull, dry and saggy skin.

Take some cranberry juice and mix it with yogurt. Now, massage your face with this and wash off with cold water. Following this remedy regularly can help to give you a youthful glow.

2. Works On Hyperpigmented Skin Due to the high amount of antioxidants and astringent properties present in cranberries, it can help to work effectively on hyperpigmented skin.

Take some cranberry juice and mix it with gram flour and apply this mask on your face. Massage in a circular motion for 10-15 minutes and wash off with water.

3. Helps Unclog The Pores Due to natural acids present in cranberry, it helps to prevent clogging of pores. The acidic nature of cranberry helps to unclog the pores and decreases the risk of acne and boils on the face.

Take some cranberry juice and apply this with the help of a cotton ball. Wait for some time and wash off with cold water.

4. Treats The T-Zone Area To Reduce Oil Buildup Due to natural acidic properties found in cranberry, it can help to treat the T-Zone area on the face. Application of cranberry on the face helps to prevent the accumulation of oil on the face, thus preventing the clogging of pores.

If you have an oil T-Zone area or oily skin, include cranberry juice in your skin care routine. Apply some cranberry juice on your face and wash off with cold water after a while.

5. Heals Acne And Blemishes Due to anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties found in cranberry, it can help to treat acne and blemishes on the face. Due to a large amount of Vitamin C in cranberry, it can help to fade away the scars and marks on the face.

Take some cranberry juice and apply it directly on the acne or blemishes with the help of a cotton swab. Allow it to dry and wash off with clean water.

6. Gives You Firm Skin Vitamin C present in the cranberry can help to boost collagen production, thus improving the elasticity of the skin. Due to collagen production, it helps to carry the oxygen and nutrients, which in turn give you a soft, glowing and firm skin. People with a sagged skin should include cranberry in their daily skin care routine.

Add some cranberry juice with orange juice and apply this on your face and wash off with cold water after a while.

7. Treats Scalp Irritation Cranberry juice can help to prevent scalp irritation easily, thanks to the antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties it possesses.

Take one egg white and add some cranberry juice to it. Mix both the ingredients together and massage your scalp with this. Make sure you cover the ends of the hair as well. Wait for some time and wash off with cold water. Follow this remedy twice in a week to treat scalp irritation.

8. Adds Shine To Your Hair Cranberries are one among the effective berries that contain a large amount of vitamins and proteins in it. Rinsing your hair regularly with fresh cranberry juice can help to give you lustrous and shiny hair.

Take one cup of mayonnaise and add cranberry juice to it. Mix them together and apply this mask on your scalp. Wash off with cold water after 15 minutes.

9. Works As A Natural Hair Colour Cranberry juice can also be used as a natural hair colour. Take some pureed cranberry juice and mix with water. Apply this on your scalp. You can stand under sunlight to let it dry naturally.

Repeat this for the next 2-3 days in order to get a natural red tinge on your hair. Cranberry juice is beneficial in adding a natural red hue to the tresses and it does not lead to any side effects as well.