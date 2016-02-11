14 Home Remedies To Remove Mehendi Easily

Applying mehendi is every girl's dream. Be it your wedding or a simply family function, mehendi is a part of every girl's journey. There are times when you want to apply mehendi, but hesitate to apply it for various reasons like it is not allowed in your office or some other reasons best known to you. What do you do in that case? Simple. Apply the mehendi for your function or occasion and get it removed whenever you want at home using home remedies.

Listed below are some home remedies to remove mehendi from hands easily:

1. Baking Soda Scrub

Baking soda is extremely versatile in nature and comes in handy when it comes to a number of skin care concerns. It also helps to remove mehendi stains from hands as it is a bleaching agent. [1] However, it might be harsh on your skin. Therefore, it is recommended to dilute it with either water or lime juice and then apply on your hands.

Ingredients

2 tbsp baking soda

2 tbsp lemon juice

How to do

Combine baking soda and lemon juice to make a thick paste.

Apply it all over the selected area and leave it on for about 15 minutes or until it dries off.

Use a loofah to scrub it in a circular motion.

Rinse it off with warm water.

Typically, you should get good visible results in one go, but if you do not, you should repeat it once or twice again after a few hours.

2. Olive Oil Massage

A miracle oil, olive oil not only helps in moisturising your skin and keeping it soft, but it also works as a skin lightening agent and with regular and prolonged use, it helps to fade away mehendi stains from your hands. [2]

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp salt

How to do

Combine olive oil and salt in a bowl and mix both the ingredients well.

Apply it to the selected area and leave it on for about 10-15 minutes, allowing it to penetrate into your skin.

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this process 3-4 times a day for desired results.

3. Toothpaste Hack

Toothpasts contains abrasives and detergents that help to pull out mehendi stains from your hands when applied topically.

Ingredient

Toothpaste

How to do

Take a generous amount of toothpaste and apply it to the area with mehendi stains.

Allow it to dry for a few minutes.

Once it is all dried up, rub your hands to remove mehendi stains and wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this once or twice a day for desired results.

4. Hydrogen Peroxide Rub

A non-toxic solution, hydrogen peroxide contains bleaching agents that help to lighten and gradually remove mehendi stains from hands. However, this might not be recommended for those with sensitive skin. Therefore, those having sensitive skin should first do a patch test before applying hydrogen peroxide to your hands.

Ingredient

Hydrogen peroxide

How to do

Soak a cotton ball in hydrogen peroxide and rub it on your hands (selected area) gently.

Wait for about 10-12 minutes and then wash it off with cold water.

Typically, you will notice instant results, but if you do not see any visible or satisfactory results, you can repeat the process again in a few hours.

5. Warm Water Rinse

Warm water is again a very good remedy for mehendi stains removal. It helps to loosen mehendi particles, thus causing them to get removed when you scrub your hands.

Ingredient

1 bowl warm water

How to do

Soak your hands in a bowl full of warm water and let it stay for about 20 minutes.

Once the water starts to cool down, remove your hands from it and scrub it with a loofah.

This process will help to remove mehendi stains from your hands.

Repeat the process in a few hours if required.

6. Bleach With Lemon

Lemon is a natural skin lightening agent and helps to fade away mehendi stains from your skin with regular and prolonged use. [3]

Ingredient

1 lemon

How to do

Cut the lemon into half and squeeze out its juice into a bowl.

Dip a cotton ball in the lime juice and rub it all over the selected area.

Let it stay for a few minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this once or twice a day for desired results.

7. Salt Water Soak

Salt, as you might know, is known to reduce impurities and cleanse your skin. When used as a hand soak, salt water helps in gradually fading away mehendi stains.

Ingredients

½ cup sea salt

1 cup water

How to do

Combine both sea salt and water in a bowl and mix well.

Soak your hands in a bowl full of the solution.

Let it stay for about 20 minutes and then wash it off and pat your hands dry.

Repeat this once a day if required.

8. Cleansing With Antibacterial Soap

Washing your hands repeatedly is one of the best home remedies to remove mehendi from hands or to lighten it. When you use an antibacterial soap to wash your hands, it automatically helps to fade mehendi. It is a slow but effective method of removing mehendi from hands.

Ingredient

Antibacterial soap

How to do

Take the antibacterial soap on your hands and gently scrub them with it.

Leave it on for about 10-12 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this process once every hour to get the desired results.

9. Use An Exfoliating Scrub

Using an exfoliating scrub to remove mehendi from hands is one of the best ways because the beads present in a scrub helps to remove mehendi from your hands, thus causing it to fade away.

Ingredients

1 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp coconut oil

How to do

Mix some sugar with coconut oil in small bowl.

Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and scrub the selected area with it gently for a few minutes.

Leave it on for another 10 minutes and then rinse it off.

Repeat thrice a day if required.

10. Removing With Chlorine

An amazing disinfectant, chlorine when comes in contact with mehendi stains, causes a certain reaction that helps the stains to fade away.

Ingredient

Chlorine solution

How to do

Take some chlorine solution in a bowl and dip your hands in it.

Let it stay for about 20 minutes and then wash it off. You will immediately see the mehendi colour starting to fade slowly.

Repeat this process thrice a day for desired results.

11. Using Make-up Remover

Using a silicone-based make-up remover can be very useful to remove mehendi stains from hands.

Ingredient

Make-up remover

How to do

Take a generous amount of make-up remover on a cotton ball and rub it over the selected area.

Rub for about 5 minutes and let it stay for another 5 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this a few times a day for desired results.

12. Micellar Water Hack

Gentle for your skin, micellar water gets absorbed into your skin and helps to remove henna from it.

Ingredient

1 cup micellar water

How to do

Soak your hands in a bowl of micellar water and let them stay for about 20 minutes. Let your skin adsorb it nicely.

Remove your hands from the water and rub your skin dry.

Repeat this once or twice a day if required.

13. Hair Conditioner Rinse

A hair conditioner is not only meant to condition and soften your hair, but it is also very useful in removing henna stains from your hands. All you need to do is ensure that you apply it over the stain and give it time to absorb it completely.

Ingredient

2 tbsp regular hair conditioner

How to do

Take some hair conditioner and rub it over the selected area.

Leave it on for about 5-10 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat once a day for desired results.

14. Coconut Oil & Raw Sugar

Raw sugar and coconut oil make a powerful combination as an exfoliating agent for removing mehendi stains. [4]

Ingredients

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 ½ tbsp raw sugar

How to do

Combine coconut oil and sugar in a bowl and mix well.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and scrub it on the selected area for a few minutes.

Let it stay for about 5 more minutes before you proceed to wash it off.

Repeat this 2-3 times a day if required.