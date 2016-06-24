Cure Chapped Lips With These Home Remedies

Chapped or flaky lips are severely dry lips that could greatly bring down your beauty game. And contrary to the common misconception, this is not just a winter season skin problem, it can even occur during any time of the year.

Mostly a result of lack of moisture, this has become an exceedingly common problem among both men and women. There are a plethora of factors that can cause chapped lips.

Factors like ageing, smoking, dehydration, excessive usage of lip care products or cosmetics that are infused with harsh chemicals, etc., are some of the common ones.

In fact, even a change in weather can make your lips turn dry and flaky. Majority of the people apply store-bought lip balms to keep the chapped lips moisturised, but it can only serve as a temporary solution.

In order to cure this condition, you must try natural, long-lasting treatments that involve economical home remedies, which have always proven to be highly effective. So, today at Boldsky, we've brought together a list of some of the most viable home remedies that will not only help cure chapped lips but also make them appear super soft and supple.

Honey And Petroleum Jelly

Petroleum jelly benefits the skin in several ways. It nourishes and moisturizes the skin, keeping it healthy and hydrated. Honey also helps in keeping the skin moisturized.

You can apply a layer of honey on your lips first. On top of that, apply a layer of honey. Leave these on for 10-15 minutes. Later, wipe it off with a washcloth or a wet wipe to wipe it off.

Rose Petals

Rose petals help in retaining the natural colour of the lips, whereas the lactic acid contained in milk helps in removing the dead skin cells.

All you need is 5-6 rose petals and some raw milk. Soak the rose petals in raw milk for 2-3 hours. When the rose petals have absorbed the milk. Mash these petals to form a paste. Apply this paste on your lips and let it stay for about 15-20 minutes. Later, wash it off in normal water.

Cucumber

Cucumber is an awesome hydrating agent that treats dry lips.

What you require for these are some cucumber slices. Rub the cucumber slices gently on your lips for 3-4 minutes. Let the juice of the cucumber stay on your lips for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, wash it off in normal water.

Green Tea

Green tea contains antioxidants that help in treating dry skin. If used regularly, this will help you to get rejuvenated and have a nourished skin.

Warm a cup of water. Dip a green tea bag. Place this on your lips after this cools down. Leave it on for a few minutes for the lips to absorb the essence of the tea bag. Repeat this every day for faster results.

Sugar And Olive Oil

Prepare a lip scrub by mixing 1 teaspoon of sugar with 1 teaspoon of extra-virgin olive oil. Use a clean toothbrush to gently scrub the flaky skin from your lips. Doing this, on a regular basis, will not only cure chapped lips but also make your lips appear soft and pink.

Honey

This natural moisturiser can effectively treat chapped lips. All you have to do is to apply raw honey on your chapped lips and leave it for about 15-20 minutes before washing it off with cool water. Do this on a regular basis to make those chapped lips turn super soft and supple.

Rose Water

With glycerin, mix rose water in equal parts and apply it all over your lips before hitting the hay. Leave it on overnight and in the morning, wash it off with some cool water. This killer combination of ingredients will remove the build-up of dead skin cells and moisturise your lips from well under the surface.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is famous worldwide for being an incredible natural moisturiser, especially when it comes to treating chapped lips. Just apply some coconut oil on your lips and leave it on for about 10-15 minutes. It will nourish the skin and remove the flaky, dead skin cells.