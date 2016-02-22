Best Ways To Strengthen Your Nails

Nails reflect one's health condition. Dull and unhealthy nails are often associated with serious health conditions such as malnutrition, vitamin deficiencies and various skin disorders. So, it is necessary to take a good care of your nails.

Manicure is not the only way to strengthen and beautify the nails. Even though manicure is a great way to hydrate your nails, it fails to strengthen the nails. So, it is better to nourish your nails at home, as it is more effective.

Home remedies work miracles in nourishing your nails. By taking simple measures, you can strengthen your nails and make it appear shiny. Therefore, in this article, we will be listing out a few best ways to strengthen nails. Follow them and see the difference.

Orange Juice

Orange juice works well in strengthening the nails. Add some orange juice in a bowl. Soak your nails in the orange juice for about 10 minutes. This will help in strengthening and growing of your nails faster, as it contains antioxidants. Make sure that you apply some moisturizer, probably any oil of your choice on your nails, so that there are no residues of the citric acid left on your nails.

Beer

Beer also contains the needed minerals and properties that help in strengthening the nails.

Ingredients:

Beer

Olive Oil

Apple Cider Vinegar

Method:

Mix 2 parts of beer with 1 part of olive oil and apple cider vinegar. Soak your nails in this mixture for about 10-15 minutes. You can repeat this 2-3 times in a week and you will find a noticeable change.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil works as a moisturizer. It helps in strengthening weak and brittle nails. Warm up some coconut oil and apply it on every nail. Massage on every nail in a circular motion for 5 minutes. You can do this 2-3 times in a week.

Alternatively, you can also mix together ¼th cup of coconut oil and a few drops of lemon juice and apply it on your nails. Wait for 10 minutes and wash it off. Repeat this 3-4 times a week.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil helps in treating discoloured nails. This can also treat brittle nails and strengthen them.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp tea tree oil

½ teaspoon Vitamin E Oil

Method:

Mix together 2 tbsp of tea tree oil and ½ teaspoon of vitamin E oil. Apply this on your nails and massage gently in a circular motion. Leave it on for 30 minutes. Finally, rinse it off with lukewarm water and pat dry. Apply some moisturizing lotion and you are good to go. Repeat this remedy 2-3 times in a week for at least a month.

Salt

Salt helps in strengthening the cuticles and also in keeping the nails shiny. Mix together 1 tbsp of sea salt and warm water. Scrub this mixture on your nails and leave it on for 10-15 minutes. After 15 minutes, rinse it off in lukewarm water. Use this remedy 2-3 times in a week to see faster and better results.

Olive Oil

Olive oil can do wonders to your nails. Olive oil has moisturizing properties that help in strengthening the nails. You will be amazed to see the results.

Egg Yolk

You can follow this simple egg yolk remedy if you feel that your nails are weak.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp egg yolk

1 tbsp milk

Method:

All you have to do is mix 1 tbsp of egg yolk and 1 tbsp of milk. Apply this mixture on your nails. Massage it on your nails for a few minutes and then wash it off in lukewarm water. You can also apply some moisturizer after this.

Avocado

Avocado cures dry and brittle nails by moisturizing it. All you need is 1 tbsp of avocado paste and rose water. Mix both the ingredients well. Apply this on your nails and wait for 15-20 minutes. After 20 minutes, gently scrub it off and wash it with lukewarm water. Repeat this remedy once or twice a week to see the difference.

Some Things To Avoid

Avoid your nails from being overexposed to the sun.

Using artificial nails can lead to weak and yellow nails.

Avoid using nail polishes that have harsh chemicals.

Avoid biting your nails.

Do not use too much of nail polish remover.