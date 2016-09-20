5 Amazing DIY Body Scrubs For Dry Skin

Dry, flaky skin is a harsh reality for many women. Taking care of this type of skin is no easy task. Dry skin can be however treated with the use of easy DIY body scrubs. And, yes, that's absolutely what we're coming at.

For most women, dry skin is a result of lack of moisture in the air, pollution or usage of soaps that are infused with harsh chemicals. A majority of these factors are unavoidable.

But, that shouldn't stop you from getting the kind of skin that you've always desired, which is super soft and supple.

That is why, today we've curated a list of easy, yet effective, DIY body scrubs that can work wonders on your skin. Other than acting as natural exfoliants, these body scrubs will also keep your skin moisturised through the course of the day.

You can use these scrubs on a weekly basis to keep your skin clean and well nourished. And unlike the store-bought scrubs, these simple homemade body scrubs won't cost you a fortune.

Lemon And Sugar

Lemon and sugar when combined are considered as the natural exfoliants that will not only help in removing dead skin cells but also will brighten the skin.

All you need for this is a few drops of lemon juice and granulated sugar. The quantity will depend on how much you actually need. Mix together lemon juice and sugar. Scrub it on wherever required and massage it in a circular motion for a few minutes. Let it stay for about 15 minutes and later rinse it off in cold water.

Oats And Milk Scrub

For this DIY scrub, you will require ½ a cup of oatmeals, 1 cup of milk and 1 tbsp of sugar. First, blend the oatmeal to make a fine powder. Add the milk and sugar in to the oats powder and mix all the ingredients well. Scrub this mixture gently and leave it on for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, rinse it off with cold water. Follow this remedy once every week for better results.

Banana And Sugar Scrub

Banana contains properties that help in removing the tan on the skin.

This DIY mask is very easy to prepare.

All you need for this is a ripe banana, sugar and coconut/olive/almond oil. Mix all the ingredients together and scrub it on the body for 2-3 minutes and later rinse it off in normal water.

Coconut Oil And Brown Sugar

This simple 2-ingredient body scrub can work like a charm on your dry and rough skin. Other than banishing the impurities, this body scrub will also keep your skin moisturised.

First of all, take 2 tablespoons of solidified coconut oil, then add 4-5 tablespoons of brown sugar to it. Whisk them together to form a cream-like dough. Then, store it in an airtight jar and use it on a weekly basis.

Oatmeal, Honey And Almond Oil

This DIY body scrub is particularly effective in removing the impurities and dirt that get accumulated on the skin surface. Also, oatmeal and honey act as natural exfoliants on the skin. Whip 4 tablespoons of oatmeal, 2-3 tablespoons of organic honey and 2-3 drops of almond essential oil. Stir the ingredients well together. Run a hot water bath and use a scrub pad to apply this amazing body scrub.

Olive Oil And Sugar

This spa-like DIY body scrub for dry skin will remove the dirt from your skin and leave it feeling super-hydrated and supple. The softness will also last through the day. Mix 4 tablespoons of white sugar with 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil. Stir the ingredients for a while. Use this scrub at least once in a week and keep the rest stored in an airtight jar.

Sea Salt, Brown Sugar & Orange Essential Oil

All these ingredients are loaded with skin-friendly components that can moisturise your skin from well under the skin's surface and make your dry skin a thing of the past.

Mix 2 tablespoons of sea salt with 4 tablespoons of brown sugar and 2-3 drops of orange essential oil. Stir it around for a while. Use this body scrub and store the rest for further use.

Coffee And Coconut Oil

The blend of coffee grounds and coconut oil is great for nourishing your skin and making it super soft and supple. This is the perfect homemade body scrub to give you beautiful, soft and supple skin.

Take 3 tablespoons of solidified coconut oil and 5 tablespoons of coffee grounds. Whip the ingredients together. You can also store this effective DIY body scrub for dry skin in an airtight jar or a mason jar for further use.