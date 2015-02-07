How To Treat Under Arm Pimples

Do you find nasty bumps under your arms when you shave? There are different and easy tips to cure underarm pimples. To find out more, read on. Pimple like bumps is usually caused due to two problems; ingrown hair and wrong way of shaving.

Whenever you shave, the hair's pointed tips will dig back into the skin, which is the reason for the cause of irritating bumps. Acne or pimples are red bumps that usually turn up on one's underarm and, more importantly, these underarm pimples are often caused by bacteria.

Bacteria can be the reason when the bodily oils try to clog the skin which causes slight infection within the pores. Sometimes, even sweat can also be the reason for pimples and it should be staved off. Likewise, even the quality of clothing that we wear also has a huge effect with regards to the increase of bacteria. It is usually low-quality detergent that contributes to bacterial growth.

There is also a chance of deodorant being the cause of underarm bumps. Deodorant's side effects would cause a skin condition called dermatitis. Dermatitis occurs when something comes in contact with your skin and then starts to irritate it. Here are some of the home remedies for underarm pimples.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil contains lauric acid that helps in getting rid of any kind of inflammation or infection on the skin. It is one of the best remedies in getting rid of armpit acne/pimples.

Ingredients:

Coconut oil

Cotton pad

How To Do:

Apply some coconut oil on the acne with the help of a cotton pad. Let it sit for 5-10 minutes and gently massage in a circular motion. Coconut oil helps to loosen the acne and it will fall off naturally. You can repeat this twice or thrice every day until you notice the difference.

Sandalwood And Rose Water

Sandalwood is an ayurvedic ingredient and it helps in reducing inflammation and soothing your skin, while drawing out excess oil and dirt. Rose water works as an astringent for getting rid of the body odour and prevents further breakout of acne.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp of sandalwood powder

1 tbsp of rose water

How To Do:

In a bowl, mix together both sandalwood powder and rose water in order to make a thick paste. Apply this on your acne and let it dry. Once it is dry, you can rinse it off in cold water. Try this once every day to see faster and better results.

Rice Flour Scrub

Rice flour helps in releasing the acne and clears the area from the dead skin cells, which are the primary causes of acne in the area.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp rice flour

1-2 teaspoons lemon/orange juice

How To Do:

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl to make a thick paste. Apply this paste on your underarms and gently scrub over the acne. Make sure that you are not too harsh with it. Scrub for about 2-3 minutes and then you can rinse off in plain water and pat dry.

Repeat this twice a week. Make sure that you do not overdo it, as there are chances that it might cause more damage to the skin.

Lemon Juice

The citric acid contained in lemon works as a natural deodorant and stops the breakout of acne. It also dries up the existing acne.

Ingredients:

Lemon/lemon juice

How To Do:

There are two alternatives for this. You can either cut half the lemon and directly scrub it over the acne or apply some lemon juice on the acne. Either way, you can get rid of acne scars faster through this. You can do this twice every day in the morning and evening before going to bed.

Baking Soda And Salt

The sea salt acts as a scrub here, while the baking soda works on the acne and dries it up.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

Water

How To Do:

In a bowl, mix 1 teaspoon of baking soda and equal quantity of salt. Add the required amount of water to form a thick paste. Apply this paste on the affected area. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then wash it off and pat dry. Repeat this once in a week. Baking soda works faster in getting rid of the pimples.

Almond Oil And Sugar Scrub

Almond oil is enriched in vitamin C. This helps in generating healthy skin tissues and thus helps in rejuvenating the skin.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp granulated sugar

2-3 teaspoons almond oil

Take 1 tablespoon of sugar and 2 tablespoons of almond oil in a bowl. Scrub this on the affected area gently, in a circular motion. Wash it off with cold water. Use this once in a week continuously for 3 weeks.

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera gel has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties to soothe the inflamed skin and treat the pimples. Mask the pimples with Aloe Vera gel spot treatment to get rid of them quickly.

Ingredients:

1 Aloe Vera leaf

How To Do:

Cut an aloe vera leaf into half and squeeze out the gel from it. If you do not have fresh aloe vera, you can also use ready-made aloe vera gel available in the market. Apply this gel on the affected area and leave it on for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, rinse it off in plain water.

You can use this remedy twice every day in the morning and night before going to bed.

Honey

Honey is also a good remedy for treating underarm pimples because it has anti-bacterial properties. It also contains anti-inflammatory properties that prevent acne and pimples on the skin.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp honey

How To Do:

Apply the honey directly on the pimples. Leave it on the skin till it dries. Wash the area with water to see the magical effect of honey. Repeat this every day until you note the difference.

Thick Layer Of Cream

It would be better to apply thick layer of shaving cream or a gel for five minutes on the area before you begin shaving. This is another method of trying to soften the hair, so that you don't feel any irritation on the skin when you start shaving.

Clean And Sharp Razor

Remember to use a clean and sharp razor on the area and never try to shave over the same spot for innumerable times. On the other hand, do not press the razor very hard on the skin. If pimples are a problem, make sure to use separate razors for the legs and underarms or try avoiding shaving altogether.

Shave In The Direction Of Hair Growth

The important underarm pimple remedy is to try shaving only in the direction of hair growth. Make sure never to shave against the hair growth. Before you start shaving, try to apply warm water or salt-water solution for 10 minutes to soften your hair. This technique will help reduce the pulling and friction while shaving the area.