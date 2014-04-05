Whether you spend most of your time indoors or outdoors, your skin comes in contact with a lot of dirt. And, over time, it can get accumulated in your skin's surface and pores, thereby causing various unsightly skin problems like dull skin, acne breakouts and premature signs of ageing.
To prevent that from happening, it is essential to make sure that your skin stays clean and dirt-free at all times. And, while there are tons of skin-cleansing products available in the beauty stores, a majority of them are replete with harsh chemicals that may do more harm than good.
That is why, it is always better to try out natural methods of removing dirt from the skin, as they are safe, inexpensive and highly effective in getting the gunk out of your skin.
Here, we've listed the top 10 ways to remove dirt from your skin naturally. Try them out to get healthy and flawless skin that you've always desired.
1. Coffee Scrub
What You'll Need:
1/2 Teaspoon of Coffee Grounds
1 Teaspoon of Almond Oil
4-5 Drops of Tea Tree Oil
How To Prepare:
Mix all the components and apply the resulting material on damp skin. Gently scrub for a few minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water. Use this scrub twice a week to remove dirt from your skin.
2. Milk and Salt Paste
What You'll Need:
1 Tablespoon of Raw Milk
A Pinch of Salt
How To Prepare:
Merge the 2 components to get the paste ready. Soak a cotton ball in the resulting paste and dab it all over your face. Let the paste stay on for 10 minutes before rinsing it off with tepid water. Weekly application of this paste can help your skin stay clean and clear.
3. Almond Powder Pack
What You'll Need:
½ Teaspoon of Almond Powder
1 Tablespoon of Aloe Vera Gel
How To Prepare:
Scoop out the fresh gel from an aloe vera plant and mix with the stated quantity of almond powder. Once mixed, apply it to your facial skin and let it sit there for 15 minutes before rinsing it off with tepid water. Twice a week, treat your skin with this pack to prevent the buildup of dirt or impurities.
4. Orange Peel Pack
What You'll Need:
A Pinch of Orange Peel Powder
2 Teaspoons of Rose Water
How To Prepare:
Put the components in a bowl and mix. Soak a cotton ball in the resulting paste and dab it gently all over your face. Allow the material to stay on for 10-15 minutes. Rinse off the residue with tepid water. Use this remedial mix at least twice a week to get rid of dirt from your skin.
5. Oatmeal And Honey Scrub
What You'll Need:
½ Teaspoon of Oatmeal
1 Tablespoon of Honey
How To Prepare:
Merge the mentioned components. Once the material is ready, slather it all over your facial skin. Scrub gently for a few minutes. Allow it to dry for the next 5-10 minutes prior to washing it off with lukewarm water. Twice a week, use this homemade material to get great skin.
6. Oil Massage
What You'll Need:
1 Teaspoon of Almond Oil/Vitamin E Oil
2-3 Drops of Lavender Essential Oil
How To Prepare:
Create a blend of the 2 above-stated components and smear it all over your face. Massage in circular motions for a few minutes before washing it off with a light cleanser and tepid water. Try this method at least twice a week to remove dirt accumulated in the folds of your skin.
7. Avocado Seeds
What You'll Need:
1 Teaspoon of Avocado Seeds
2 Teaspoons of Olive Oil
How To Prepare:
Scoop out avocado seeds and mix with oil. Put it all over your face and scrub gently for a few minutes. Let it sit there for another 10 minutes before rinsing it off with tepid water. Weekly usage of this homemade scrub can help you attain clean and problem-free skin.
8. Towel Scrub
What You'll Need:
A Bowl of Hot Water
A Clean Towel
How To Prepare:
Soak the towel in hot water. Wring it out a little bit before gently scrubbing it all over your face. Continue doing so for 5-10 minutes before rinsing your skin with lukewarm water. This method can be used 2-3 times a week to get the gunk out of your skin.
9. Turmeric Pack
What You'll Need:
A Pinch of Turmeric Powder
1 Teaspoon of Coconut Oil
How To Prepare:
Mix the ingredients to get the pack ready. Smear it onto your face and massage with your fingertips to remove the dirt from the folds of the skin. After 5-10 minutes, wash your face with a light cleanser and lukewarm water. Use this once a week to prevent the accumulation of dirt in your skin.
10. Sandalwood Pack
What You'll Need:
½ Teaspoon of Sandalwood Pack
2 Teaspoons of Rose Water
How To Prepare:
Create a blend of the 2 components. Put the resulting material all over your damp skin. Allow it to dry for 5 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water. Repeat the application of this homemade pack at least twice a week to prevent a buildup of dirt and dead skin cells on your skin.
