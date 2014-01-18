Get Thick, Natural Eyebrows With These Amazing Tips

It is no secret that most women use eyebrow pencils to give their brows a fuller look. As luscious eyebrows can raise the beauty quotient by notches.

Back in the 90s, scanty eyebrows were in fashion and most women used to have over-plucked eyebrows. But, nowadays thicker eyebrows are back in trend and there are numerous women who are getting cosmetic procedures to achieve that look.

If you too wish to get naturally thick eyebrows, instead of going for pricey procedures, it is always wise to try out natural tips. In case you're wondering what those are, we've got you covered.

As here we've compiled a list of easy and effective tips that can help you get fuller eyebrows that can define your facial features.

1. Castor Oil

Castor oil is the all-time favourite remedy for getting thick eyebrows that look naturally groomed.

How To Use:

- Dip a Q-tip in castor oil.

- Apply it all over your eyebrows.

- Let it stay there for 30-40 minutes.

- Wipe it off with a wet washcloth.

How Often:

Daily application of this oil can help you attain thick brows.

2. Fenugreek Seeds

Fenugreek seeds contain lecithin, a component that can promote the growth of eyebrows and ensure that they look thick and luscious.

How To Use:

- Soak a handful of fenugreek seeds in a bowl full of water for 6-7 hours.

- Mash the seeds to get the paste ready.

- Slather the paste all over your brows.

- Leave it there for 20-25 minutes.

- Wipe it off with a wet washcloth.

How Often:

Try using this amazing tip at least 3-4 times a week for effective results.

3. Coconut Oil

For ages, women have used this all-purpose oil for boosting the growth of eyebrows. Also, it nourishes the hair strands and prevents thinning.

How To Use:

- Soak a cotton ball in coconut oil and dab it all over your eyebrows.

- Allow the oil to work its charm for the night.

- In the morning, clean your eyebrows with a light cleanser and lukewarm water.

How Often:

Pamper your eyebrows with this oil on a daily basis to get visible results.

4. Almond Oil

Almond oil is another natural oil that is loaded with growth-boosting properties that can help you attain luscious eyebrows.

How To Use:

- Dip a Q-tip in almond oil.

- Use it to smear the oil all over your eyebrows.

- Gently massage the brows with your fingertips.

- Leave the oil on for 30 minutes before wiping it off with lukewarm water.

How Often:

Use this remedy 4-5 times a week for speedy results.

5. Vitamin E Oil

Application of vitamin E oil is another effective tip that can increase the growth rate of your eyebrows.

How To Use:

- Scoop out oil from a vitamin E capsule and put it all over your eyebrows.

- Leave it there overnight.

- In the morning, use a makeup remover to wipe off the oil.

- Rinse with lukewarm water.

How Often:

Use this natural oil at least 4-5 times a week for getting desired results.

6. Egg Yolk

Usage of egg yolk can also improve the condition of your strands and promote growth.

How To Use:

- Put an egg yolk in a bowl.

- Soak a cotton ball into it and dab it all over your brows.

- Allow it to dry for 20-25 minutes.

- Gently wipe off the residue with a wet washcloth.

How Often:

Use this natural remedy multiple times to achieve thick eyebrows.

7. Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera gel can nourish the hair follicles and help your eyebrows grow at a faster rate.

How To Use:

- Take aloe vera gel on your fingertips and gently massage your eyebrows with it.

- Leave the gel overnight.

- In the morning, rinse your eyebrows with lukewarm water.

How Often:

Use this natural gel as often as possible to get immediate results.

8. Milk

A powerhouse of protein, milk is another ingredient that can be used for achieving naturally thick eyebrows.

How To Use:

- Dip a cotton pad into raw milk.

- Gently dab it all over your eyebrows.

- Allow it to stay on for the night.

- In the morning, wash it off with cold water.

How Often:

Use this tip on a daily basis to boost the growth of your eyebrows.

9. Curry Leaves

Curry leaves are loaded with various minerals that can also be used to attain healthy and fuller eyebrows.

How To Use:

- Put a handful of curry leaves in a grinder.

- Take the resulting material and mix it with rose water.

- Apply the paste to your eyebrows and let it dry for 20 minutes.

- Wipe it off with a wet washcloth.

How Often:

Twice a week, treat your eyebrows with this homemade paste for effective results.

10. Lemon Juice

Presence of various nutrients in lemon juice enable it to boost the growth rate of eyebrows.

How To Use:

- Squeeze out the fresh lemon juice into a bowl.

- Use your fingertips to apply the juice to the brows.

- Leave it there for 15 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

How Often:

Use it 4-5 times a week for an effective outcome.

11. Olive Oil

Olive oil nourishes eyebrow hair and promotes the growth of thicker and fuller strands.

How To Use:

- Gently massage olive oil onto your eyebrows.

- Leave the oil on for the night.

- Use a makeup remover to get rid of the oil from the brows.

How Often:

Try this wonderful tip at least 2-3 times a week for great results.

12. Onion Juice

A high content of sulphur in onion juice makes it one of the best remedies for achieving thick and luscious eyebrows.

How To Use:

- Put onion juice in a bowl and dip a cotton ball into it.

- Dab the cotton ball all over your two eyebrows.

- Allow it to dry for 15-20 minutes.

- Wash off the residue with lukewarm water and a light cleanser.

How Often:

Onion juice can be used once a day to get speedy results.