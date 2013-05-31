Beauty Uses Of Petroleum Jelly

Our mothers and grandmothers introduced us to petroleum jelly; and let me tell you, this inexpensive product has multiple uses.

Uses that I was never aware of before, but a lot of experimentation and the need to save money and not hoard a lot of different beauty products got me into discovering the amazing everyday uses of petroleum jelly.

Petroleum jelly is found in every household. You can make use of it as a beauty product in a hundred ways. For example, we all know that petroleum jelly is used to treat chapped lips and soften them.

However, the petroleum jelly is commonly used to remove makeup and smudged kajal. Women also apply petroleum jelly on their eyelashes before waxing their brows.

This prevents the lashes from pulling out. If you have leftover petroleum jelly, you can make use of this beauty product to the fullest. Here is how you can use petroleum jelly in different ways.

Take a look.

Split Ends

Split ends is a common hair problem. You can get rid of this hair problem by applying petroleum jelly on the hair ends. Leave it for some time and then rinse it off with cold water. Do it till your next visit to the salon.

Glossy Lipstick

Lip gloss has the shiny effect. However, most of the women are used to applying lipsticks, as they are available in different colours. If you want to add that glossy glow to the matte lipstick, apply little petroleum jelly on your lips before greasing with lipstick. This will make it appear glossy and also prevent the lips from becoming dry. This makeup tip also prevents the lipstick from sticking to the teeth.

Soften Nails

Nails chap and peel off easily. This is basically due to lack of calcium in the body. However, most of the times, nails peel off when you do some laborious work. So, if you want to soften the nails, make it appear shiny and prevent chapped nails, then apply petroleum jelly on the ends of the nails and also on the cuticles.

Cracked Feet

The feet are always dry, so we need to moisturise it every day to keep it soft and clean. If you have cracked feet, then you can benefit with this beauty product. Apply petroleum jelly on the feet and wear socks before going to bed.

Body Scrub

Mix petroleum jelly with sugar and then apply it on the body. This scrub will remove the dead skin cells, cleanse, exfoliate and keep the skin moisturised.

Makeup Remover

Applying makeup is not that tricky. However, it is very difficult to remove makeup. Apply petroleum jelly on the face and then wipe it off with a clean cotton ball. You can also remove eye makeup easily by using petroleum jelly, the beauty product.

Scent All The Time

Apply a thin coat of petroleum jelly on the underarms before spraying perfume. This makes your scent last longer.

White And Soft Elbows

Lack of moisture and dryness can make your elbows appear dry and rough. Moreover, the skin on the elbows can be turned white by massaging with petroleum jelly.

Grow Eyelashes

Apply petroleum jelly on the lashes every night before going to bed. In a few weeks, you can see the difference. Eyelashes thicken and also become curvy.

Uneven Tanning

There are products available in the market to prevent tanning. But before using those, try applying some petroleum jelly on the dry areas to see the change.