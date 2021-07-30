5 Best Easy Homemade Face Packs For Oily Skin Beauty oi-Preeti Seth

It is true that nothing can be more annoying than having to deal with oily skin. Even after choosing the right skin caste products, picking the right makeup or doing exercises, you can still wake up with a bad red zit on your cheeks, chin or forehead. True story, isn't it?

We all know that people with oily skin are more prone to skin problems like pimples. While not many are aware of how to keep their excessive sebum production under control or deal with open pores, greasiness, and acne at the same time, surely one of the best and popular ways to do so is using face packs. The best part is you don't have to go far, these ingredients may already be in your kitchen or beauty shelf.

Therefore, we have curated some easy homemade face packs which will help you get rid of your skin problems which are particularly designed to keep your oily skin or acne prone skin- healthy, happy and flawless.

1. Lemon and Curd Face Pack This Lemon and curd facepack is extremely beneficial for a healthy skin as lemon contains citric acid, which helps in controlling skin oil. It also has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Furthermore, yogurt contains lactic acid which acts like a natural cleanser. Along with this, it helps in removing oil and dead skin cells. You will need 2 tsp Lemon juice

2 tsp Curd

Lukewarm water Method To make curd and lemon face pack, mix 2 teaspoons of lemon juice in 2 teaspoons of curd in a small bowl. Apply a thick layer to skin with clean fingers or makeup brush and leave it for 5-10 minutes. Rinse away with lukewarm water and pat dry. 2. Multani Mitti (Fuller’s Earth) and Cucumber Facepack Multani mitti or Fuller's Earth is very beneficial when you have acne prone skin. It is said to absorb oil and other impurities which makes it an excellent skin cleanser. On the other hand, this facepack contains cucumber that tightens the skin and also removes dead skin cells. You will need 2 teaspoon Multani Mitti

2 teaspoon Cucumber

1 teaspoon Lemon Juice Method- Mix 1 teaspoon lemon juice and 2 teaspoon cucumber juice in 2 teaspoons of multani mitti. Apply the prepared pack on your face for 20 minutes. After the prescribed time, wash the face with normal water. 3. Oats and Avocado Face Pack Oats and Avocado face pack can work wonders on your skin. Avocados are rich in antioxidant properties and it helps to minimise breakouts and improves skin elasticity. When combined with oats, avocado keeps the skin oil free as well as healthy. You can use this face pack once a week to nourish your skin. You will need ½ Cup Oats

½ Cup Ripened Avocado

Water Method To make this face pack, half a cup of oatmeal and half a ripe avocado will be needed. Soak half a cup of oats in water and mash the avocado. After 5 minutes, add soaked oats to the mashed avocado and mix it well. Apply the mask for 10-15 minutes. Wash it off with cold water. 4. Papaya and Lemon Face Pack If you have oily skin, Papaya and lemon facepack can literally save you. Papaya is one such fruit that contains an enzyme called papain which enhances collagen secretion and also heals the skin. This fruit is easily available as well. Also, this facepack contains lemon juice that naturally contains vitamin C, an antioxidant that may help reduce skin damage and premature aging. You will need ½ cup ripe Papaya

2 teaspoon Lemon Juice Method To make a papaya face pack, mash it well, add lemon juice to it and then after applying it on the face for about 20 minutes, wash the face with cold water. 5. Cucumber, Multani Mitti And Turmeric Face Pack This cucumber, multani mitti and turmeric facepack will be your saviour this summer. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory qualities and may help with acne scarring, and speeds up skin's ability to form new healthy tissue. Further, cucumber has properties that reduce puffiness and redness, and also combats the signs of aging. Not just that, teaming these ingredients with Multani mitti will ensure that your skin stays smooth, blemish free and also it improves the overall skin texture.You can use this facepack once every 15 days. You will need 2 tablespoon Cucumber Juice

2 teaspoon Multani Mitti

4 tablespoon Rose water

A pinch of Turmeric Method To make this facepack, we need two spoons of Cucumber juice, two spoons of multani mitti, a few drops of rose water and a pinch of turmeric. Apply this facepack with the help of clean hands or a brush on your slightly wet face in a circular motion and then leave it for 20 minutes. You can place cucumbers, potato slices soaked in rose water or a wet cotton swab on your eyes during this process and relax. After washing the face, wipe it with a soft towel or face tissue by patting it lightly. Apply rose water on the face and leave it.