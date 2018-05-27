Daily Horoscope: 27 May 2018

It’s a Sunday and most of us just want to spend some peaceful times with our families and relax. But will the stars be so favourable for us or do they have some other things in stores for us?

Here is your Daily Horoscope for May 28th 2018.

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

A friend’s jealous nature may be the reason of your irritation today. It is advisable to ignore such people. There are huge financial gains in stores for you today, provided you keep a check on your expenses. Your marital life will be good but make sure not to converse on controversial topics as they may just ignite arguments. Couples in love are advised to be careful. Not keeping a check on your spoken words will surely invite trouble in your happy paradise. Health wise, it will be a good day. Arguments may ensue with a close relative.



Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

It will be a memorable day for your marital life today. Spending some good time with your life partner will make you relive some old happier times. Your day at work will be good. You will receive the complete support of your seniors and colleagues. This will ensure speed in completing your projects as well. Your finances will be good, provided to keep a check on unnecessary expenses. Keep away from shady financial schemes. Yoga and meditation will do a whole lot of good to your body.



Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

You are advised not to overload yourself with work. Take some time off to relax your body and mind. It would also be all right to postpone some work for tomorrow. Long standing financial schemes are predicted to pay off today. But carelessness regarding your finances has the potential to put you in trouble. Your aggressive nature will invite criticism for you today. An old flame may try to contact you and make this day memorable.



Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

Sharing your financial details to others will just invite trouble. Expenses are predicted to increase, but increase in income will help balance them out. Arguments may ensue with your closed ones. You are advised to keep a check on your words as wrong words can drive them away from you. You may also feel less energetic today. Taking some time off of work to relax and energise will definitely help you.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

An argument with your life partner may destroy peace at home. It is advised to be calm in such situations and handle them with maturity and try to solve matters as soon as possible. Make sure not to let your personal problems come in the way of your work. Matters of the mind should be given preference over matters of the heart. You are required to exercise utmost precaution in your financial dealings and not trust anyone with closed eyes. You may recover a bad debt today. Any travels done will be fruitful.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

A meeting with an important person will prove to be beneficial for you today. Your hard work at office will be recognised and appreciated, which will increase your confidence. Peace will prevail in your marital life. Just a smile from your partner will help dissolve all your worries. You may feel an increase in love among yourselves too. You will come across many opportunities to earn wealth. So make sure to be alert and take good advantage of the opportunity. However, your attitude of dictating terms to others may put you in trouble today.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

There may be some issues in your marital life today. Ensuring harmony among yourselves will help ease matters. It is also important that you try to understand their feelings and address matters concerning them. Your financial situation will improve as the day passes and the received wealth will be according to your expectations. You are advised to be very careful of your hidden enemies as they may try to spread false rumours about you. Sudden travels will prove to be hectic and stressful for you. Things at work may not move accordingly due to obstacles on the way. Keep a check on your weight and try to have a regular exercise routine. Getting too emotional with things may spoil your day.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

Do not let negative thoughts conquer your mind today. Being hopeful will certainly bring you success. New sources of income will open up and improve your financial condition. You are advised to keep a check on your anger. Do not take decisions in haste, especially during your financial dealings. Your life partner will make you feel very special today. This will increase understanding between you two. It is a good day for love. There may be a sudden slump in energy at work today and you may have to face many difficulties due to this. Try to not pressurize yourself with too much work to avoid this.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

Neglecting your health will bring a lot of problems for you. So better concentrate on your health. Try to indulge in activities besides work that will bring you inner happiness. Spending some quality time with your children will give you mental peace. Do not sign any documents relating to your finances without reading them thoroughly in order to avoid losses. Increase in expenses may trouble you. It is a good day for entertainment and trips.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

Having a positive attitude and doing hard work will definitely give you success. Although it is important to think about your future, but wasting your time planning about it at lengths will do you no good. You will recover a bad debt today which will help you to repay a loan. You may have to give some time to your life partner or else they may feel lonely and neglected. Good news is in stores for you in the evening.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

You may get to see a different side of your life partner’s personality, making you fall in love with them again. It will be a good day for your financials. Investments will bring in expected gains. Spending some time with your relative or friend will make you feel better. Things at the work front are looking up for you. You will be able to complete certain impending tasks today. Meditating or practising yoga will help benefit you both physically as well as mentally. However, you are advised to be careful during driving.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

You will move out of your comfort zone and meet new people in higher positions, which will also help you gain financially from them. You may be inclined towards social causes and also make donations to charities today. Taking decisions in haste will only make you regret them in the future. It may be an average day for your domestic life. Keep a check on your spoken words. Your life partner may be troubled with health issues.