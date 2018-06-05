You are getting ready for an event and you suddenly get annoyed by the sudden appearance of tiny white flakes on your beautiful black top. Too common a scenario in our daily lives, isn't it?

Dandruff is pesky and a pain in the scalp, quite literally!!! It makes our scalps extremely itchy and an itchy scalp is a lot of attention grabbing than an itch anywhere else in the body. What makes it worse for dandruff sufferers is the common misconception that it actually stems from poor scalp hygiene.

Well, to bust your bubble, dandruff has nothing to do with hygiene. In fact, frequent washing of hair can too lead to dandruff. Many other causes of it are brushing hair irregularly, air pollution, strong chemical-based products, etc.

A microbe called Malassezia is found in every scalp. These feed on the sebum that our scalp produces. When the sebum breaks down, a product called oleic acid is produced and this is what causes dandruff. Studies confirm that a majority of the people suffer from an allergy to this acid. The irritated scalp then gets inflamed and turns itchy.

Although a common health problem, it is abhorred by many because of its ability to irk people. The white bits stand out from our beautiful dark hair, giving an appearance of our scalp and hair being dirty.

A lot of people complain about dandruff being extremely persistence and just doesn't seem to go away. That's because the scalp continuously sheds the dead skin, i.e., dandruff in this case. Therefore, only washing hair isn't enough. Trying to solve the root cause of the problem will help give you longer relief from dandruff.

There are many over-the-counter medications that claim to get rid of dandruff effectively.

If you have tried all kinds of shampoos and products in order to make those pesky flakes disappear, it's time to go the natural way and try the below given natural remedy to get rid of your problems.

Yogurt, Honey And Lemon Hair Mask For Dandruff

It may sound like a recipe for a smoothie but it is so not. This hair mask will do wonders for your dandruff. It works at the roots, quite literally, to banish dryness of the scalp and flakiness. Itching (pun intended) to know more? Read on below to find out how you can use this mask to get rid of dandruff.

Ingredients:

- 1/ 2 cup yogurt

- 1 lemon

- 1 tablespoon honey

How to prepare:

1) Take the yogurt in a clean bowl.

2) Squeeze the juice of 1 lemon in another bowl.

3) Add the juice to the yogurt along with one tablespoon of honey.

4) Whip everything together to achieve an even consistency.

How to apply:

1) Firstly, make sure there is a towel around your shoulders, as this pack creates some mess.

2) Section your hair for easy application. Focusing on one section will ensure uniform application.

3) Start from the roots and make your way down to the lengths.

4) Cover all the sections this way, make sure to keep a shower cap handy, as this mask may be drippy.

5) Let it sit for 30 minutes before washing off with lukewarm water.

6) You can repeat the pack twice a week for effective results.

Benefits Of This Hair Mask:

1) The important point of this mask is that there is not one but three ingredients that work together to eliminate dandruff.

2) Yogurt moisturises the hair scalp. This will easily solve half the problem by itself.

3) Honey acts as an anti-bacterial and anti-fungal that can curb down the activity of the bacteria causing the problem.

4) The acid in the lemon juice helps balance the pH level of the scalp, making it difficult for the bacteria to breed. It also slows down the oil production.

5) Lemon juice also helps in masking the smell of the hair pack.

6) The yogurt and honey will condition your smooth locks to make it look like you've just stepped out of a salon.

So, we recommend that you stop itching your head right away and whip up the mask to get rid of the pesky dandruff once and for all.