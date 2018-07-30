What Is Mayonnaise Hair Treatment & What Are Its Benefits?

Hair care is of ultimate importance in today's life. With exposure to toxic elements in the polluted environment and extreme climatic conditions, it is essential that we all do our best to maintain the health of our hair. Neglecting your hair will not only make your hair dry and lifeless, but could lead to severe hair loss in the future. The way you style your hair plays a great role in your confidence build up.

Experimenting with different hairstyles would only be possible if you allow your hair to grow in a healthy manner. You would have come across several home ingredients that serve to behave like home remedies for naturally beautiful hair. One such home remedy is the use of mayonnaise for hair care. Read on to know the benefits that mayonnaise can have for healthy hair and how it can be used so that you can flaunt beautiful and lustrous locks.

What Is Mayonnaise Hair Treatment?

Mayonnaise serves to be one of the most commonly used ingredients for hair treatments. Mayonnaise hair treatment grants a soft, shiny and smooth feeling to your hair. Mayonnaise contains healthy ingredients such as vinegar, soybean oil and lemon juice which are known to boost the health of the hair due to the presence of fatty acids and vitamins. This lends shine to your hair and seals moisture within. Below-mentioned are some of the mayonnaise-based hair masks that can give you good hair health.

Benefits Of Mayonnaise For Hair

Mayonnaise helps in granting good health to your hair in the following ways:

• Hair growth: Presence of vinegar, oils and egg yolks in mayonnaise helps in nourishing and moisturising your hair. Mayonnaise also contains an amino acid, L-cysteine, which helps in nourishing your scalp eventually promoting healthy hair growth.

• Removal of head lice: When dealing with head lice, mayonnaise has been known to work as the most effective treatment. You can suffocate and kill lice by covering your hair and scalp with a lot of mayo.

• Straightening of hair: Although not as effective as rebonding, regular usage of mayo-based hair masks can smoothen your frizzy hair, hence making your curly hair appear straight.

• Conditioning: The presence of nourishing oils and amino acids make mayonnaise a great ingredient to provide your hair natural conditioning.

• Defining curly hair: Managing and defining curly hair is a tough task. A lot of effort is required to make curly hair appear less messy. Mayo helps in preventing dryness and frizz, thus helping you define your curls better.

• Coloured hair protection: Processed and coloured hair most often has damaged cuticles. Cuticles that are damaged make the colour bleed out quickly when compared to healthy cuticles. Mayonnaise works by making the cuticles smooth and hence seals in the hair colour.

• Dandruff treatment: Vinegar is known to be an active ingredient in maintaining the scalp's pH levels and keeping it balanced. Vinegar also balances the oil production of the scalp. Mayo contains a good amount of vinegar. One of the primary causes of dandruff is excess scalp oil production. Therefore, using mayonnaise can soothe the scalp by unclogging and tightening the hair follicles. This can effectively curb dandruff.

• Calming frizzy hair: Cuticles of the hair is sealed with the use of mayo. This can keep the moisture from the air from sneaking into the hair shaft. This ensures that hair is kept calm and frizz-free.

Using Mayonnaise Hair Packs

With the plenty of benefits that mayo can provide, it is thus very obvious that we should definitely incorporate mayo in our hair care regime. Below are the most popularly used mayonnaise hair masks.

• Egg And Mayonnaise

How to make: Take a bowl and whisk about 5 tablespoons of mayonnaise with 2 whole eggs. Make it a smooth mixture.

How to apply: Apply the prepared mix onto your hair. Begin from the roots and work your way down. After you have covered all the hair, leave it on for 20 minutes. You can also wrap your hair in a hot towel to increase the effectiveness of the hair mask. You can then wash your hair with a sulfate-free, mild shampoo. Use it one or two times per week.

How it works: Eggs being the powerhouses of protein, nourishes your hair. This hair mask can improve the elasticity of your hair along with minimizing breakage and damage.

• Honey And Mayonnaise

How to make: Combine 2 tablespoons of honey along with half cup mayo and 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. Mix them to get a smooth mixture.

How to apply: Apply it onto your hair beginning from the roots. Leave it on for about 45 minutes. Wrap your hair using a hot towel. Then wash using a sulfate-free shampoo. Do this 3 to 4 times per month.

How it works: Honey, being a humectant, seals the moisture in the hair shafts. This mayo-based hair mask makes your hair soft and manages your hair very well by unclogging the pores. Any product build-up is also removed.

• Mayonnaise And Olive Oil

How to make: Combine half a cup of olive oil and one cup of mayo in a bowl and prepare an oily, smooth mixture.

How to apply: Apply it onto your hair beginning from the roots. Leave it for 30 minutes. Wash it using a mild shampoo. Do this once every week.

How it works: This hair mask is highly effective especially for people with dry hair. Olive oil, along with mayo, moisturises your hair and treats all kinds of hair damage.

• Coconut Oil And Mayonnaise

How to make: Combine 4 tablespoons of mayonnaise along with one tablespoon of olive oil and 2 tablespoons of coconut oil in a bowl. Do this to get a smooth and oily mixture.

How to apply: Apply this onto your hair beginning from the roots and going down the entire hair length. Leave it for 30 minutes after wrapping it with a hot towel. Wash it using a mild shampoo. Do this once per week.

How it works: Coconut oil moisturises your hair from within the shafts. This mask works wonders in tackling dryness of hair and makes your hair lustrous.

• Banana And Mayonnaise

How to make: Mash 2 ripe bananas in a bowl. Add one tablespoon of olive oil and 2 tablespoons of mayo to this. Mix to get a smooth mixture.

How to apply: Apply this mix onto your hair beginning from the roots and going down the hair. Leave it for 45 minutes. Wash with a sulfate-free shampoo. Do it once a week.

How it works: Bananas improve the elasticity of the hair along with softening it. This hair mask revives dull hair and improves damaged hair.

• Lemon And Mayonnaise

How to make: Combine one whole egg along with one tablespoon of lemon juice and two tablespoons of mayo. Prepare a smooth mixture.

How to apply: Apply the mixture onto your hair beginning from the roots. Keep the mask on for half an hour. Wash it using a mild shampoo. Do it once every week.

How it works: Lemon juice being rich in vitamin C, boosts hair growth. It also controls oiliness of the hair. This hair mask should be used by people who tend to have greasy hair.

Tips For Hair Care Using Mayonnaise

• Mayonnaise is naturally considered an ingredient that is heavy. So, if you tend to have greasy hair, it is recommended that you always use mayo along with lemon juice.

• To wash off the hair mask, use a mild, sulfate-free shampoo. Regular shampoos could dry out your scalp and hair.

• Use lukewarm water to wash your hair. Hot water can damage the cuticles of the hair.