Try This Easy And Effective Aloe Vera Gel Mask To Soothe Sunburnt Skin

Aloe vera gel is often hailed as nature's silent healer. This multi-purpose gel is widely used for treating a plethora of skin-related problems. It is also used as a key ingredient in many commercial skin care products such as face creams, masks, serums and lotions.

Though it can be used for treating all kinds of skin problems, it is considered to be particularly effective in treating sunburnt skin. Caused by overexposure to harsh sun rays, this is one problem that can cause a great deal of discomfort to the skin.

A majority of people experience redness, inflammation as well as itchiness in the affected area. And if the sunburnt skin is not treated immediately, it could lead to infection and serious rashes.

While there are a number of ways to get relief from sunburn, it is always safe to use natural ingredients like aloe vera gel for soothing the affected area and reducing the irritation.

The soothing and cooling abilities of aloe vera gel can work wonders on the state of the sunburnt skin. It can also prevent infection. Especially, when it is infused with other natural ingredients it can give instant relief from the discomfort.

Today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about a wonderful aloe vera gel mask that can help soothe sunburnt skin and reduce itchiness and redness in the affected area.

This homemade mask is made with natural ingredients and the preparation takes just a few minutes. Application of the mask on the troubled area can repair sun damage and make the annoying symptoms go away.

Here is the recipe of Aloe Vera Mask To Soothe Sunburnt Skin you need to follow.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel

1 tablespoon of fresh yogurt

2 tablespoons of gram flour

Method Of Preparation:

Scoop out the stated quantity of gel from an aloe vera plant.

Put the gel in a bowl and add the other two components.

Stir thoroughly to get a paste-like consistency.

How To Use:

Rinse the affected area with cold water.

Pat it dry and gently slather the resulting material on the affected area.

Allow it to stay there for good 10-15 minutes.

Use cold water to rinse off the residue.

How Often:

Use this homemade aloe vera gel mask multiple times a day to soothe sunburnt skin.

Benefits Of Aloe Vera Gel:

• Aloe vera gel contains two hormones, auxin and gibberellins, that are capable of soothing sunburnt skin.

• Also, this versatile gel is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties that can work wonders on the state of sunburnt skin. It assists in reducing itchiness, redness and inflammation.

• This gel can also give your skin a major boost of hydration and help it retain moisture.

• Packed with antibacterial properties, aloe vera gel has the ability to destroy infection-causing bacteria. Its application can help keep acne breakouts at bay.

Benefits Of Yogurt:

• Widely used for treating skin infections, yogurt is a potent remedy for treating sunburn. Topical application of this ingredient can help you get relief from the redness and itchiness.

• Yogurt's ultra-moisturizing features allow it to restore moisture to the deep layers of the skin and keep it from drying out.

• Presence of lactic acid in yogurt enables it to lighten dark spots and treat suntan. It is a perfect remedy for achieving an even skin tone.

Benefits Of Gram Flour:

• Gram flour is a traditional skin care ingredient that is often used for treating sun damage. Be it sunburn or tan, gram flour can help your skin fight off the annoying symptoms.

• It is also used for absorbing excess sebum from the skin. This makes it a perfect remedy for treating oily skin type.

• Gram flour is also known to contain antibacterial properties that can prevent acne and pimples. Using it regularly can keep unsettling breakouts at bay.

Tips To Follow To Soothe Sunburnt Skin:

• Do not rub the affected area as it could further exacerbate the problem.

• While applying the mask, be careful to be gentle as being abrasive can cause rashes.

• Till the skin gets healed, stay away from makeup items as they can cause infection.

Easy to prepare and safe, this all-natural mask gives relief from inflammation and redness. And using it repeatedly can help you treat the sunburnt skin.