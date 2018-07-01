Try This Amazing Henna And Coconut Milk Mask To Get Soft Hair

People have since ages used henna to colour their hair naturally. But, the benefits of henna lie in the fact that they can do much more than just colour your hair. Henna is a hair care ingredient that can be used to maintain your overall hair health.

Henna offers hair health benefits such as conditioning, repairing damage and balancing the pH levels. Henna application should definitely be included as a part of your hair care routine.

Benefits Of Henna For Hair Health:

• Improves Scalp Health:

Due to its cooling and antimicrobial properties, henna is known to maintain a good scalp health. It can soothe aggravated and itchy scalp. It is also effective in treating dandruff.

• Hair Conditioner:

It can remove excess dirt and grease from your hair. It can condition your hair very well when combined with egg and other hydrating ingredients. Henna hair packs can leave your hair silky and smooth. This is so because henna can seal the hair cuticle, so that the moisture is retained within.

• Strengthens The Hair And Repairs Damage:

Henna is capable of repairing hair shaft damage. It is extremely nourishing. Hair breakage is prevented through henna application, as it improves the elasticity of the hair and also gives it ample strength. Split ends are also prevented.

• Balances pH And Oil Production:

If your hair is too oily, you can choose to use henna to resolve this issue. Overzealous sebaceous glands can be calmed down, which ultimately controls oil production. The pH level of the scalp is also restored to its natural acid-alkaline level. Eventually, the hair follicles are thus straightened.

• Hair Growth And Prevention Of Hair Loss:

As the follicle health is improved, hair fall is prevented. This further boosts the rate of hair growth.

The above-mentioned benefits make henna a worthy hair care ingredient. You can prepare a hair mask using henna and other natural ingredients, so that you are left with smooth, healthy and nourished hair.

One such hair mask is prepared using henna and coconut milk. The wonders of both these ingredients can give your hair the ultimate shine and texture that we all desire for.

Hair Mask Prepared Using Henna And Coconut Milk

Ingredients:

10 tablespoons of henna powder

1 cup of coconut milk

4 tablespoons of olive oil

It would take about one hour of processing time to prepare this hair mask.

Method Of Preparation:

• Heat the coconut milk. To this, add 10 tablespoons of henna powder and 4 tablespoons of olive oil.

• Mix them well, so that no lumps are formed. You will get a smooth and consistent paste.

Apply this mixture onto your hair and scalp. Leave it on your hair for about an hour. Then, wash your hair using a mild shampoo, preferably the one that is sulphate free. After the application of shampoo, condition your hair.

You can apply this hair mask at least once a week.

This pack is best suitable for people with dry hair. The pack would add weight and volume to your hair, leaving it lustrous and bouncy. It smoothens your hair and helps in controlling the frizz.

Henna and coconut milk serve to be the best combination to obtain healthy hair. Apart from the above-mentioned benefits that you get by using henna, the coconut milk used in the hair mask too provides ample hair health benefits.

Coconut milk being high in fat, softens the hair, so that it can be easily managed (something that every girl especially with curly or wavy hair would want). Being high in protein, coconut milk strengthens the hair from its root.

Each cup of coconut milk contains about 5 grams of protein. This makes it highly efficient in restructuring the hair shaft. Coconut hair also serves to promote natural hair growth.

Apart from providing nourishment to the scalp, coconut milk repairs damaged follicles that eventually promote hair growth. Blood stimulation is also provided, so that nutrients can reach the follicles.

Use the coconut milk and henna hair mask to halt hair loss. Remember to keep this hair mask on your hair for at least an hour. This way, you are sure to attain the ample benefits of both these ingredients.

