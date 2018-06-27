Try These Amazing Hair Masks And Get That Shine Back

All of us, especially women, wish for healthy, thick and lustrous hair. But, alas! Due to the hectic lives that many of us lead, we are not left with much time to take care of our hair. This leads to a dependency on the store-based hair products such as shampoos, conditioners, tonics, oils, masks, etc.

All of these readily-available-in-the-market products promise instant results, and they do work temporarily. However, they do come with a precondition that they should be regularly used for the best results. Funny! But, that's how they work.

While some of these market products may be alright to be used, many others end up making the hair problems come back. In such cases, the only remedy may be to use those products again. Well, it is a vicious circle!

But, what if we told you, there is a whole range of natural hair masks that you could easily prepare yourself using ingredients from your kitchen, and make your hair turn beautifully shiny and lustrous? Well, it is true! Let's read ahead to know more.

The list of ingredients in the 'DO IT YOURSELF' hair masks:

Well, the list is extensive! But, we have listed out the most popular products with the individual benefits that they offer:

• Coconut oil: It is rich in vitamins and essential fatty acids which help the hair grow healthy and also nourish the scalp.

• Honey: It helps lock the moisture in the hair, along with strengthening the hair follicles, thereby promoting a healthy growth.

• Apple cider vinegar: It consists of acetic acid, which helps in the removal of any kind of residue on the scalp or hair, and enhances the shine of the hair.

• Baking soda: Majorly beneficial for people with oily hair, baking soda helps cleanse the scalp due to its alkaline properties. People with dry hair, however, may have to use a conditioner for moisturizing their hair, after they wash it with baking soda.

• Yogurt (Greek) or curd: Lactic acid in yogurt is helpful in hydrating the hair, while cleansing the hair follicles, scalp and roots. Likewise, curd promotes the smoothness and silkiness of the hair, while making it dandruff free and healthy.

• Amla powder: Amla, or Indian gooseberry is a brilliant fruit with multiple benefits to the overall health of an individual. In the powdered form, amla may be used as a hair conditioner to nourish the hair and scalp.

• Fenugreek seeds: They are rich in nicotinic acid and high protein and help cure thinning, dryness and loss of hair.

• Lemon juice: It is an extremely beneficial anti-dandruff treatment.

• Bananas: They are a brilliant remedy for stopping and controlling dandruff, moisturizing the scalp, and enhancing shine. The presence of various nutrients such as potassium, vitamins, natural oils and carbohydrates help them soften the hair and prevent breakage.

• Avocado: It is rich in vitamins, amino acids and proteins and is extremely generous in soothing the scalp as well as in promoting healthy, strong and shiny hair due to its moisturizing properties.

• Olive oil: Used for hot oil treatment or as a deep conditioner, olive oil can repair damaged hair.

• Shea butter: It's a wonderful moisturizer for the hair, and reduces dandruff while moisturizing the scalp.

• Mayonnaise: Usually made of oil, lemon juice or vinegar, egg yolks, etc., mayonnaise can be used as a hair conditioner for smooth and shiny hair.

• Aloe vera gel: Comprising of proteolytic enzymes, aloe vera gel effectively moisturizes the hair, reduces dandruff, conditions the hair and makes it shiny and lustrous.

• Eggs: The egg whites are useful in moisturizing oily hair, the yolks can be used for dry and brittle hair and for conditioning normal hair.

• Brown sugar: Helpful in maintaining the pH of the scalp and preventing infections, brown sugar cleanses the hair well and makes it shiny and soft.

Amazing Hair Masks For Shiny, Soft And Lovely Hair

Now that the individual benefits of each ingredient are established, let us explore the various kinds of hair masks that may be prepared using them.

Coconut oil: Simply apply coconut oil to your dry hair (not damp) and let it stay for at least 30-60 minutes. Wash off the hair with a shampoo of your choice, condition it and rinse it thoroughly for attaining a silk and smooth result.

Honey, lemon and yogurt: Mix all the ingredients and apply on your hair to moisturize, maintain the pH level of the scalp and reduce the excess production of sebum for a healthy, clean and soft hair.

You could even add eggs to this mask for more benefits.

Apple cider vinegar, honey and baking soda: Mix the ingredients and massage it into the scalp, let it remain for at least 10 minutes and wash it off for a squeaky clean head.

Amla powder and curd: Mix both the ingredients well to form a smooth paste and apply it to your scalp and hair. Leave it on for 25-30 minutes, wash off with shampoo and conditioner for a dandruff-free, smooth and strong hair.

Fenugreek seeds: Soak fenugreek seeds in clear water overnight, blend it in the morning (add more water if needed) into a smooth paste and apply it on your hair for 30-40 minutes, before shampooing and conditioning. It helps prevent hair loss, repairs damaged hair and controls dandruff.

Banana and coconut oil: Add 2 tablespoons of coconut oil to a mashed ripe banana and apply it to your hair for at least 20-25 minutes before you wash it off. It is wonderful for repairing damaged hair.

Avocado, olive oil & milk: Half of an avocado in combination with olive oil and milk, when applied to the hair, provides it thickness and lustre. Apply this mask for 15-20 minutes, before washing off.

Shea butter, coconut oil & olive oil: This is a fantastic combination for extremely dry hair. Mixing all the ingredients in equal quantities, and applying it on the hair, keeping it for at least 60 minutes can do wonders by curing dryness in the hair.

Mayonnaise: Simply rubbing mayonnaise onto your hair, and washing it off after around an hour, can soften your hair and make it extremely shiny.

Aloe vera gel & olive oil: Rub this combination on the hair and scalp, keep it on for at least 15-20 minutes, before washing it off. This combination keeps the fizz away, repairs damaged hair, promotes hair growth, keeps the hair hydrated and improves hair texture.

Eggs, olive oil and honey: Combine all the ingredients well, apply and keep on the hair and scalp for 25-30 minutes, before washing off with cold water, shampoo and conditioner. You could wear a shower cap after application, to avoid messiness. This mask helps nourish the hair and conditions and strengthens dull or dry hair, thereby making it manageable and shiny.

Brown sugar and olive oil: Mix 2 tablespoons of brown sugar with 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a bowl, apply the mixture on the scalp and hair, covering the entire area, and keep it on for 20 minutes before rinsing. This combination removes dead skin cells, cures dry or itchy scalp and moisturizes it, leading to an overall beautiful and cleansed hair.

A Final Note

Based on your requirement, and availability of ingredients, feel free to try any of these hair masks for a continued and consistent quality of lustrous, soft, smooth and healthy tresses. It may require an effort, but would definitely be worth it!